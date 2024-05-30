1. Abu Dhabi

The ‘family taxi’ in the Abu Dhabi is dedicated only for families and operated by trained female drivers. The taxis are identifiable with a white roof. In Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the taxis only carry women, children younger than 10 years old and families.

You can book the taxi through the ‘Abu Dhabi Mobility’ which is the emirate’s public transportation authority. The call centre number is 600 53 53 53 and their official taxi booking app – ‘Abu Dhabi Taxi’, available for Apple and Android devices.

• To book a taxi, open the app, enter your mobile and verify your identity by entering the One-Time Password shared with you through SMS. Then, enter your pick-up and drop-off point and select the ‘family taxi’ option.

• You will have the option to schedule the ride for later or to book the taxi now. You will have to pay for the fare online with your credit or debit card or your smartphone’s wallet app.

Here is a breakdown of the fare for women-only taxis in Abu Dhabi:

It is important to note that the fares below are only approximate and indicative. Actual fares will be as per the taxi metre at the end of the trip.

• Flag fall – Dh5 (daytime) and D5.50 (nighttime)

• Every km – Dh1.82

• Waiting charges – 50 fils per minute

• Booking fees – Dh4 (daytime) and Dh5 (nighttime)

• Minimum trip fare – Dh12

• Flag fall from the airport – Dh20 (small vehicles)

• Flag fall from the airport – Dh25 (large vehicles)

2. Dubai

In Dubai, the women-only and families taxis are driven by female drivers and are also commonly referred to as ‘pink taxi’ because of the vehicle’s pink roof.

You can hail a bright pink-roofed taxi on the street, and at malls or hotels. They are also readily available at Dubai International Airport Terminal 1, 2 and 3 and Port Rashid.

Alternatively, you can book the taxi online through the S’hail mobile app from Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) or through the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) call centre - 800 88088.

To book a taxi, open the S’hail app and enter the pick-up and drop-off location. Select the ‘pink taxi’ option and you can pay your fare online or at the end of the trip with cash.

Here is a fare breakdown for the Dubai ladies taxi:

• Base fare - Dh12

• Per kilometre (km) rate - Dh2.09

Street hail

• Day time base fare - Dh5

• Day time per km rate - Dh2.21

• Night time base fare - Dh5.50

• Night time per km rate - Dh2.21

From the airport

• Base fare - Dh25

• Per km rate - Dh2.21

3. Sharjah

Sharjah also offers women-only taxis but they can only booked online through the ‘Digital Sharjah’ mobile app, the emirate’s official platform for online government services, or through Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) call centre – 600 525252.

4. Ajman

Ajman Transport Authority has a fleet of women-only taxis called ‘Mahra taxis’, which have a pink roof. You can only book the taxi through the ‘Route’ app, which is the official app for booking public taxis in the Ajman. The minimum trip cost for booking the Mahra taxis should be Dh10.

5. Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) also operates women-only taxis and is recognisable as it features a pink hood. You can book the taxis through the 'Sayr' app or through the RAKTA call centre - 800 1700