Dubai: Remove the hassle of checking your phone every morning for the fastest route to work – a smartphone service by Dubai Police, called ‘Drive mode’ can send you traffic updates on accidents on your usual routes, to help you drive hassle free. What’s more – in case you get involved in a major accident, the app will also send an SOS alert to Dubai Police to ensure you get quick help.

The service, accessible through Dubai Police’s smartphone application, allows users to save their regular commute trips on the app. You can also receive traffic updates on any other route you might be taking just once.

But to take advantage of this service, there are some phone settings you will need to have in place. Here is all you need to know.

How does ‘drive mode’ help?

Using the service will benefit a motorist in the following ways:

1. Voice notifications: Receive voice notifications about traffic accidents nearby on the route you are currently taking.



2. Traffic status: Set your favourite/regular routes and receive updates on what the traffic status is on the route and if there are any accidents reported.



3. Emergency request: Automatic emergency requests will be sent to Dubai Police in case of major accidents.

How can I enable ‘drive mode’ on my phone?

Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Download the Dubai Police app from the Apple Appstore or Google Play store.

2. When you open the app, it will ask you to enable access to certain settings. Ensure that you allow the app to access your location settings, to be able to use the ‘drive mode’ service.

3. Next, go to the app’s homepage, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and select Drive Mode.

4. Next, tap the location pin icon on the top right of the screen.

5. Select ‘Add Route’. Enter your starting and final destination into the search bar and set a starting time.

6. You would then need to add a route name, for example – ‘morning office drive’.

7. Tap the ‘Save’ button.