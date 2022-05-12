Dubai: Are you a driving student in Dubai who needs to book a knowledge or road test but can’t find the time to visit the driving institute? You can now book a test online directly with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

On Tuesday, May 10, RTA announced in an online post on their official social media channels that driving students can now book and modify the driving licence test through the transport authority’s official website.

The tests you need to take

Any learner trying to get a driver’s licence in the UAE is required to take three tests:

• Theory/knowledge test

• Parking/Yard test

• Road test

In Dubai, you can book a date or any of these tests online, through RTA. It is important to note that you will only be able to use the service if you are registered as a learner with a driving institute in Dubai.

How to book a driving test online via RTA

1. To book a test online visit this link: https://licensing.rta.ae/dlsportal/#/?channel=1

2. To proceed with the service, provide any of the following details:

• Learning Permit – Traffic file number

• Mobile number

• Driving licence number and issue date

• Emirates ID number and expiry date

3. RTA will then display information about your learning permit. This includes the driving institute you are enrolled in, the driving licence file, the number of online theory lectures and the practical training course you have completed.

4. Depending on whether you have completed your theory lectures or practical training, you will have to choose which test you need to do:

• Knowledge Test

• Yard Test

• Road Test

5. Next, choose the driving institute you are enrolled in and which branch you want to conduct the test.

6. Once that is done, select the ‘Date and Time’ depending on the availability of the time.

7. Then, choose your preferred language for the test:

• English

• Arabic

• Urdu

8. Then, click on ‘Confirm Appointment’ and settle the fees for the test electronically via debit/credit card.

9. You will receive a confirmation SMS, with the date, time and location of the test on your registered mobile number.

How to get a driving licence in the UAE