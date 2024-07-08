1. New circular bus routes: Dubai Hills Mall and DAMAC Hills

Recently, RTA introduced two new 'circular' public bus routes:



DH1: Connects Dubai Hills to Equity Metro Station at hourly intervals. The service runs from 7:09 am to 10:09 pm on weekdays and until 12:09 am on weekends.



DA2: Links DAMAC Hills to Dubai Studio City with a two-hour frequency, operating daily from 5:47 am to 9:32 pm.



Bus Fare: Dh5 per trip.

2. Bus on Demand expands routes

Recently, RTA’s Bus on Demand service announced that it has added two more areas to its network:

• Al Rigga area

• Port Saeed

Bus on Demand is a ride-pooling service, which allows you to book a mini-bus through a dedicated app.

According to the Bus on Demand service, you can enjoy up to 10 free rides when you make a booking through the app in the two new locations that have been added to the network. The offer is valid only until July 14, and you can get the ride for free when you make the booking.

To find out how you can book a free bus trip, click here: https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/transport/al-rigga-and-port-saeed-get-budget-rides-bus-on-demand-service-now-1.1719840001218

Bus on Demand areas

You can get a Bus on Demand in any of the following areas:

• Al Barsha 1, 2 & 3

• Al Nahda

• Business Bay

• Dubai Academic City

• Dubai Silicon Oasis

• Al Rigga

• Port Saeed

Service timings

• Monday to Thursday – 5am to midnight

• Friday – 5am to 1am the next day

• Saturday – 5am to midnight

• Sunday – 8am to midnight

3. New direct bus route to Al Mamzar Beach

In February 2024, RTA announced an exclusive weekend-only bus to Al Mamzar Beach – W20. The bus picks up commuters from the Stadium Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Green Line and drops them off at the Mamzar Beach Park Terminus.

Timings - half-hourly departures between 5pm and 11pm.

Fare - Dh3, which is the standard public bus fare in Dubai

4. New bus station in Al Qusais

In May 2024, RTA introduced the new Stadium Bus Station, which is located in the Al Qusais Area besides the Stadium Metro Station. According to RTA, the new station is in a strategic location that witnesses a growing demand for buses.

The following buses now start their route from the new bus station:

• 19 – Stadium Bus Station to Al Qusais

• F22 - Stadium Bus Station to Al Qusais Industrial Area 2

• F23A - Stadium Bus Station to Al Nahda 1, Terminus 2

• F23 - Stadium Bus Station to Al Nahda Terminus

• F24 – Stadium Bus Station to Qusais Industrial Area 3

• W20 – Stadium Bus Station to Al Mamzar Beach Park

Route 23 (from Oud Metha Bus Station to Al Nahda 1) also now passes through the Stadium Bus Station.

5. Changes to Dubai-Abu Dhabi Inter-City Bus Line (E102)

The inter-city bus line E102 from Al Jaffiliya Bus Station in Bur Dubai to Abu Dhabi now only serves passengers travelling to the Musaffah Bus Station, Abu Dhabi on the weekends. It will not travel to the Musaffah Bus Station on weekdays.

The E102 bus line will also connect you directly from Al Jaffiliya Bus Station to Zayed International Airport, Terminal A in Abu Dhabi. The fare for inter-city bus routes is Dh25 (one-way).

6. Travel faster with improved Express Bus Lines

RTA has enhanced express lines by reducing short distance stops for faster travel times on the following routes:

• 62 - Al Qusais Industrial Area 5 to Ras Al Khor Vegetable Market

• X02 - Union Metro Station to Al Satwa

• X23 - Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to International City

• X22 - Al Qusais Industrial Area 2 to Business Bay Metro Station

• X13 - LuLu Village to Al Satwa Bus Station

• X25 - Al Karama Bus Station to Silicon Oasis HQ

• X92- Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Dubai Investment Park

• X64 - Al Baraha Bus Station to Ras Al Khor

• X94 - Gold Souq Bus Station to Dubai Investment Park

The express bus line – X28 line has reduced its route to stop at Agora Mall (Jumeirah 1).

Hatta Bus Service suspended temporarily

Two Hatta Bus services have been temporarily suspended by the RTA from July 7, 2024. This is the Dubai-Hatta bus service, which takes riders from the Dubai Mall station to the Hatta Central bus station, and the Hatta hop-on and off bus service, which takes commuters around the city of Hatta, stopping at popular destinations.