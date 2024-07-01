If you’re spending time with friends in the Al Rigga area, you can now travel around on a budget using the Bus on Demand service.

From today, July 1, the service, which is offered by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has been expanded to two new areas – Al Rigga and Port Saeed.

Here’s is how you can book the budget-friendly trip.

What is the Bus on Demand service?

The Bus on Demand is a ride-pooling service, which allows you to book a mini-bus through a dedicated app. Simply select your current location and where you would like to get dropped off. If you are with a bigger group of people, you only need to pay Dh4 for each additional passenger, and the service helps reach nearby locations easily at a discounted price. It is important to note, however, that this service caters to people wanting to move around within the area itself, and does not take you on longer routes outside the dedicated service area. If you want to travel from Dubai Silicon Oasis to Al Rigga, for example, you will need to get a regular RTA bus.

How to book a Bus on Demand

Step 1: Download the app

The app, called ‘Dubai Bus On Demand’, is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enter your details

Once you download the app, you will first be required to enter details like your first name, last name, email address and mobile number.

Once you have entered the details, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) from RTA to verify you as a user.

Step 3: Provide payment details

Next, you would need to select a method of payment, either through a credit card or nol card.

Step 4: Select your route

The app only allows users to select the areas where the service is available. (If you are not within one of these zones, the location detected will be shown as ‘out of zone’.)

Once you select your current location, you will then be asked to choose the drop-off point.

Step 5: Confirm ride

The app will then tell you how long it will take for the bus on-demand to reach you, and the duration of the ride. You will also be informed of the cost. Once you confirm the location, the app will also provide basic directions on how you can reach the closest pick up spot.

Cost of the trip

• Dh5 for single rides (within the zone)

• Dh7 for singles rides (inter-zone)

• Dh4 for each additional passenger.

Bus on Demand areas

You can get a Bus on Demand in any of the following areas:

• Al Barsha 1, 2 & 3

• Al Nahda

• Business Bay

• Dubai Academic City

• Dubai Silicon Oasis

• Al Rigga

• Port Saeed

Service timings