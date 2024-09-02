Dubai: Whether you are gearing up for a road trip to Qatar or have recently relocated from the UAE, you might be wondering if your UAE driving licence is valid there. According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI), there are a few key conditions to keep in mind.

Can I drive in Qatar with my UAE driving licence?

If you hold a valid driving licence issued by a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country and enter Qatar on a visit or tourist visa, you are permitted to use your UAE or GCC-issued licence for up to three months .

For non-GCC residents, driving in Qatar is allowed if you possess a valid International Driving Permit, with a maximum driving period of six months.

Driving from the UAE to Qatar? Pre-register your vehicle

If you are planning to drive to Qatar from the UAE, you will need to pass through Saudi Arabia, specifically the Abu Samra border. To avoid long queues, it's essential to pre-register your vehicle.

To pre-register, visit the Hayya portal at hayya.qa/en and create an account. Once registered, you wil need to provide your vehicle details, Qatar entry permit (for GCC residents), passport copy, and UAE residence visa. After completing these steps, you will receive a vehicle entry permit, granting you access to the Pre-Registration lane at the Abu Samra border crossing. You can then begin your journey by heading to the Saudi border town of Salwa.

I’m moving to Qatar, can I use my UAE driver’s licence?

If you are relocating to Qatar on a residency visa, you will need to apply for a Qatari driving licence. This process includes enrolling in a driving school, obtaining a learner's permit, and passing the required theory and driving tests.

Requirements for a Qatar Driving Licence

To apply for a driving licence in Qatar, the following conditions must be met, as outlined by the MOI in Qatar:

- Be at least 18 years old.

- Provide an eye test certificate.

- Hold a valid residence permit.

- Submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your sponsor, specifying the type of licence required.

- Provide a valid passport copy and passport-sized photographs.