Dubai: Months of savings and hours spent looking at online ads, comparing specifications, models, and mileages … buying a used car is a time-consuming process. But even after heavy research, what happens if the car’s engine gives way as soon as you hit the road?

To make sure that you don't get caught off guard by hidden problems, it is important to know exactly what to check in a car that is being sold.

Gulf News spoke to auto care experts to find out the common mistakes people make and how you can avoid any unnecessary trouble with a used car that you just purchased.

Before you buy

Do your research: Know the actual market value of the car you are interested in and if a model is being offered at a lower than market price, find out if the car has an accident history. This is a common mistake that people make, especially if they are buying a used car for the first time, according to Mohammed Rakibul Islam, owner of Profix Autocare garage and service centre, in Dubai.

Commenting on the mistake people make at the research stage, he said: “Most of the times, it is the first-time buyer, who doesn’t know much about the market. They just compare the car prices on online platforms and try to filter it for the lowest cost and decide that this may be a good deal as they are getting Dh5,000 or so less than other people selling the same model and year. This is where they lose because the car may be heavily damaged and worked on.”

Buy from trusted sellers: Be wary of buying cars from dealers at big auto markets. Both the experts who spoke with Gulf News advised people to exercise caution when visiting large auto markets, and if they do want to buy a car that seems to be a good deal, they should always get the car tested.

“It is possible for garages to manipulate the odometer or do some basic body work and sell the car for a profit. So, it is important to get the car checked from a trusted garage,” Amal Kumar, general manager at Royal Prince Auto Care, said.

“It is always advisable to get used cars from dealers because they have an agency maintenance fee and come with warranty on all the main components. Of course, the cost will be high, but you will have greater peace of mind. When you are considering premium car brands, it is always advisable to purchase it from an agency with a good service history,” he added.

Get a pre-purchase inspection

This is a thorough inspection of the car by a qualified mechanic, which can reveal hidden problems that could cost you a lot of money down the road.

Look for a garage that specialises in the make and model of the car that you are interested in. While this can cost you upwards of Dh500, it is well worth it.

Islam said that when a customer comes to them for a pre-purchase inspection, there are various checks that they can do, from doing a body paint inspection, to see if any accidents have been covered, to checking the engine and internal parts.

“We can tell you if the car is a ‘zero accident’ car or has had any kind of accidents or was heavily damaged and worked on. When we do the checks, we can find out if the car has had an accident. In such a case, the car should not have the same value as one that has an accident-free history,” he said.

What is checked in a pre-purchase inspection?

Electrical components – For the electrical components, a computer check is done on the car, to make sure that all the systems are functioning optimally.

“Most of the new generation cars come with different computer modules – Engine Control Module (ECM), Body Control Modeul (BCM) and Transmission Control Module (TCM). Then you have the sensors that are checked,” Kumar said.

Engine check – “When we check under the hood, we can easily find out if the engine has been opened previously for any repair work,” Islam said. The check also looks for oil leaks or other issues.

Body check – From the suspension, gear box and chassis to brake pads, rubber bushes or even the wiper and window operation, a trusted garage will give you a complete report on what is working optimally in the car.

Tyres – The tyre tread will also be checked, along with the date of manufacturing.

Interior – You should also check the seats, upholstery, and dashboard for signs of wear and tear.

Additional things to keep in mind:

Keep a buffer in the budget

When you are negotiating the price with the seller, the comprehensive report can help you explain that you would need to get certain car parts replaced or fixed. This can either mean that the seller takes care of the repair before selling it to you, or you ask for a discount to factor in the upgrades.

“If you need to get the battery changed, or the tyres need to be replaced, all these things should be checked before you buy a car and finalise the price. Thinking of these aspects after buying the car is a mistake,” Islam said.

Get a quotation for the pre-purchase inspection

If you don’t have a trusted garage yet, visit a few places and ask them for a quotation for what they will check and how much it will cost.

