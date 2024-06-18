Dubai: Use the Metro regularly? Well, now you can get free coffee on the way!

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced a special offer for Metro users, where they can enjoy a free coffee when they use the Metro.

The offer is only available at three stations and for an hour only.

Here are the details.

When is the offer available?

You can get the complimentary coffee on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 to 11am.

Which stations is the offer available at?

These are the stations at which you will be able to get the coffee:

• Mashreq

• Equiti

• Onpassive