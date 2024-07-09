In January this year, the UAE's Ministry of Interior (MOI), through the Federal Traffic Council, launched a traffic campaign for riders of motorcycles, electric scooters and bicycles. In the first post on its official social media channels, Ministry of Interior provided seven basic guidelines that riders should follow.

1. Always wear a helmet

The Federal Traffic Law stipulates a fine of Dh500 and four black points in case a driver is not wearing a helmet when driving a motorcycle.

2. Wear a safety vest

Did you know that the yellow, orange and red colours safety vests, stand out against most backgrounds, making them an essential safety gear for motorcycle users?

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) motorcycle handbook for learners highlights the importance of the concept ‘Be seen to be safe’, adding that reflective tape on your clothing or your bike works well at night, and a reflective vest is more noticeable to drivers behind you than the tail light.

3. Ensure that front and rear lights are in good working order.

4. Refrain from overtaking from the right lane.

Always overtake from the left. Any violations related to overtaking incorrectly can get a fine of Dh600, with six black points. In case the overtaking attempt includes using the hard shoulder, the penalty increases to Dh1,000 with six black points.

5. Ensure that the tyre and brakes are in good working order.

According to the RTA handbook, the front and rear brakes should each stop the bike when fully applied, separately.

When it comes to tyres, always check the tyre pressure and tread depth and make sure that the tyre tread is free of cuts, nails or cracks.

6. Maintain an adequate safety distance.

In August last year, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Authority (ITC) issued a reminder for motorists to maintain a sufficient safe distance between them and the vehicle ahead. A good guide to follow is the three- second rule or the three-second gap.

Determining the three-second gap is relatively easy: Select a fixed object on the road ahead such as a signpost or a tree. Having a three-second gap as a safety distance means that after the vehicle in front of you crosses the fixed object on the road, it should take you at least three seconds to pass the same point.

This rule also means that increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead can help give you the time you need to recognise a hazard and respond safely.

7. Observe posted speed limits.

Abiding by the road’s speed limit is extremely important and reckless driving or speeding can lead to serious accidents.