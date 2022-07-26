Dubai: If you are looking to save money on transport costs, there are different ways in which you can look at cutting down your expenses. From using public transport to using alternative means of commuting, you can adopt different approaches if you are looking to reduce your travel costs.

1. Public transport

Transport authorities across the UAE offer people low-cost public transport options, with a bus service available in every Emirate. In Dubai, you can also take the Metro, tram or abra. If you are looking to switch to public transport, the first thing you should do is get yourself a public transport card. In Dubai, you can use the Nol card and travel across the public transport services offered by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

While the cost of taking public transport can vary slightly depending on which Nol card you use, with the Gold card costing slightly more, using a normal Silver card would mean that taking a ride from Al Qusais to Dubai Marina or Jumeirah Lake Towers would cost you Dh7.50, regardless of how many modes of transport you would use. If you travel back and forth for work, for example, that would mean a cost of Dh15 per day, coming up to less than Dh350 per month if you have a two-day weekend. Sign up for a monthly pass, and that cost comes further down to Dh230 if you want to use it to only travel to work.

RTA public transport zone Image Credit: Supplied

If you are more likely to travel around the city and cover more ‘zones’ - that are assigned by RTA to different areas of Dubai - you can opt for the ‘all zones’ monthly pass, which would again be worth Dh350. If you want to maximise your savings and really commit to using public transport, a yearly pass for all zones is for Dh2,670, coming down to just Dh222.50 per month.

If driving to work is costing you more than that, then considering public transport may be a good idea.

If you are in Abu Dhabi, you can again make use of the public bus network by getting the Hafilat card.

In Sharjah, public buses require passengers to have the Sayer card and in Ajman you would need the Masaar card. Public bus service is also available in Ras Al Khaimah. So, regardless of where you live, you can use the public transport system to your advantage.

2. Get an e-scooter

Do you find yourself struggling with finding an easy transport option for short distances? An e-scooter can be a helpful option. However, if you don’t drive, you will need to get a permit from the RTA.

Even if you don’t have an e-scooter, you can rent one from Metro stations in Dubai, which can help you reach your final destination a lot more easily.

3. Buy a second-hand car

If you are looking to get a fuel-efficient car, a good option could be to buy a smaller car. You can visit authorised dealers or used car markets, or even look at ads posted by car owners looking to sell their cars. However, when buying a second-hand car, it is important to do your due diligence like checking for its accident history, getting the car tested at an authorised testing centre and taking it for a test drive.