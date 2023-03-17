Dubai: If you have a prepaid number bought in the UAE, here is all you need to know about how you can check your phone’s credit and different ways in which you can top-up the balance.

Etisalat

How to check your phone balance

To check your prepaid balance on an Etisalat phone, simply dial *121# .

The system will then give you details of the balance on your account.

How to top up balance on Etisalat

Here are some of the ways in which you can top up your Etisalat prepaid number’s credit:

1. My Etisalat UAE app

Download the ‘My Etisalat UAE’ app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You then need to create an account, using your mobile number and then top up your phone credit using your debit or credit card.

2. Etisalat Quickpay

You can also visit Etisalat.ae/quickpay. Then enter your mobile number and click next. Enter the amount you wish to recharge your credit by. You will then be directed to a payment portal, where you can use your credit or debit card to make the payment. Once the payment is processed, your phone credit will be topped up.

3. Recharge cards and eVouchers

Buy an Etisalat recharge card or eVoucher from any grocery store, supermarket or outlet which offers rechard cards. You will find a card number on this card or eVoucher. You need to then dial *120*<card number># to top up your credit.

4. Online, telephone banking

Your UAE bank may also allow you to top-up your credit through your online banking account, or by calling in through the telebanking service.

Du

How to check your phone’s balance

To check your prepaid balance on an Etisalat phone, simply dial *135#

You can also type ‘balance’ and send a message to 1335.

How to top up balance on du

1. Du app

Download the ‘du’ app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You then need to create an account, using your mobile number and then top up your phone credit using your debit or credit card.

2. Quick Recharge

Visit du.ae/qr, enter your mobile number and then enter the amount you wish to recharge your credit by. You will then be directed to a payment portal, where you can use your credit or debit card to make the payment. Once the payment is processed, your phone credit will be topped up.

3. Recharge cards and eVouchers

Buy a du recharge card or eVoucher from any grocery store, supermarket or outlet which offers rechard cards. You will find a card number on this card or eVoucher. You need to then dial *135*<card number># to top up your credit.

4. Online, telephone banking

Your UAE bank may also allow you to top-up your credit through your online banking account, or by calling in through the telebanking service.

Virgin mobile

How to check your phone balance

To check your prepaid balance on a Virgin mobile phone, simply dial *145#.

The system will then give you details of the balance on your account.

You can also check your balance from the ‘Virgin Mobile’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

How to top up balance on Virgin Mobile

1. Virgin mobile app

In the app, go to the ‘recharge’ option. Choose the amount you wish to recharge your wallet by. Tap on ‘use credit card’. If you have your credit card added to your account, it will automatically recharge your wallet, as soon as the payment is processed.

2. Recharge vouchers

- Visit one of Virgin mobile’s retail partners and buy a recharge voucher from the cashier.

- Tap ‘Recharge’ in the wallet of your Virgin Mobile app and scan the barcode.

- The money will be instantly added to your Virgin Mobile wallet.