Dubai: Video games can offer a fun and engaging way for children to spend their time, but with so many games available, it can be challenging for parents to understand the content and ensure their children are playing age-appropriate titles. This is where sannif.ae comes in – a resource developed specifically for parents by the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

What is sannif.ae?

Sannif.ae is an online platform designed to empower parents with information about content for video games that have been designed and built in countries from across the world. The platform allows you to:

Search for any video game (globally): Simply enter the game title, and Sannif will search its database for information.

Understand game risks: If the game is registered, Sannif will display potential risks categorised as violence, profanity, gambling, drugs, racism, and more. This information helps you make informed decisions about the suitability of the game for your child's age and maturity level.

Access trusted reviews: Sannif utilises reliable international sources like Pan-European Game Information (PEGI) to find the latest game reviews. The platform then translates them into a clear and easy-to-understand format for parents.

Discover family-friendly games: Sannif also features a curated library of games that have been vetted for educational value and age-appropriateness. This is a great resource for finding games that are both fun and enriching for your children.

The platform is easy to use, and as a parent, you simply need to visit sannif.ae and type in the video game’s name, to find its rating. If the video game is not listed, you can reach out to the Sannif team by sharing your feedback through the ‘participate’ option.

How do you deal with video game addiction?