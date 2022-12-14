Dubai: Leaving a job can be a big transition, from budgeting out your gratuity to making the necessary visa arrangements. But what happens to your home, if you were living in a company provided accommodation?
Dubai Courts took to their social media channels on Tuesday, December 13, to inform workers how long they have before they would be legally required to vacate their current place of residence.
In the video posted by Dubai Courts, Ali Al-Hosani, a Primary Labour Court judge at Dubai Courts, referred to the UAE's Labour Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, stating that employees would have 30 days to vacate the premises.
He said: “The worker is obligated in accordance with the provisions of Article 16 of the [law] to vacate the accommodation granted to him/her or them by the employer within 30 days of the termination of the employment relationship.”
However, if you are able to reach an agreement with your employer, you may continue to stay in the same residential unit by paying for the accommodation.
“[The worker] may occupy this accommodation in agreement with the employer in exchange for accommodation costs,” Al-Hosani added.
Article 16 of the UAE's Labour Law provides a detailed list of all the responsibilities that employees in the UAE’s private sector are supposed to fulfil, when working for a company. To know more about all your duties as a worker, read our detailed guide here .