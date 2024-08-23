Dubai: Struggling to manage a high summer electricity bill? If you are in Dubai, you can use a zero per cent instalment plan offered by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) that allows you to spread out your bill payments over three to 12 months’ time, without incurring any interest or fees.

How it works

1. Pay with the credit card of a registered bank

You would need to use the credit card of a bank registered with Dewa as part of this instalment offer to avail of the service. Each bank has a minimum amount requirement for you to be able to select the instalment option.

UAE banks that have tied up with Dewa for this service are:

Emirates NBD

Mashreq Bank

Emirates Islamic

Dubai Islamic Bank

Make the bill payment by going to the Dewa website – dewa.gov.ae, or by using the Dewa smartphone application, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Convert to instalments

Once you have made the payment, you would then need to contact your bank to convert it into a zero per cent instalment plan. You can do that by using your bank's online banking platform, mobile app, or by contacting their customer service.

Eligibility