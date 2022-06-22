Dubai: Before you settle into your new home, one of the first tasks you need to complete is applying for an electricity and water connection. If you are moving to Sharjah, the authority in charge of electricity and water services is Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa).

In order to apply for the connection, you would need to visit a Sewa service centre. However, before you head over to the centre, here is all you need to know about the necessary documents, the application procedure and how you can pay your Sewa bills.

ALSO READ How to get an electricity and water connection in the UAE?

How do I apply for an electricity and water connection in Sharjah?

To apply for an electricity and water connection, you first need to register as a new customer with Sewa. In order to open a new account, you would need to -

Steps:

For activating your water and electricity connection in Sharjah

1. Visit a Sewa service centre and fill out the application form for a new account.

2. Submit the form at a counter along with the following documents:

• Original tenancy contract, signed and approved by the owner and tenant.

• A copy of the new tenant’s Emirates ID.

• Last clearance certificate of Sewa’s water and electricity metre inspection of the property.

3. Next, pay the security deposit, as per the type of lease contract. The amount for the security deposit varies depending on the residential unit and contract.

4. Once the security deposit is paid, attest the lease contract with Sharjah Municipality. Attestation of lease contracts can be done through a typing centre or through the Sharjah Municipality website.

5. Once you have attested the lease, visit the service centre again to activate the electricity and water connection.

List of Sewa customer happiness centres

SEWA Customer Service Centres - Al Taawun

Location

SEWA - Customer Service Centres Industrial Area

Location

SEWA Customer Service Centres - Bu Daneq

Location

SEWA Customer Service Centres - Al Majaz

Location

SEWA- Customer Service Centres – Halwan

Location

SEWA Customer Happiness Centres – Alrahmaniya

Location

SEWA- Al Jazzat Customer Happiness Centre, Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority

Location

How do I view my Sewa bills?

The monthly bills are sent by Sewa on the customer’s registered email address, and a link to the bill is sent via SMS to the registered mobile number. Also, if you pay through one of the registered Sewa banks, you will notified through the bank when your upcoming Sewa bill is due.

How do I pay my electricity bills in Sharjah?

According to Sewa, these are the official payment methods for your water and electricity bill:

1. Sewa customer service centres - which are open from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, from Monday to Thursday. On the weekends, the Sewacustomer service centres are open from 8am to 1pm and are closed on Fridays.

2. Sewa E-pay – which is available on the SEWA website – sewa.gov.ae. To pay online, you must create an online account with Sewa. You can do that by sending an email to regsupport@sewa.gov.ae along with a copy of your Emirates ID and include the following details:

• Your Sewa account ID

• Emirates ID number

• Mobile Number

3. You can also pay your monthly Sewa bills through Etisalat electronic payments machines throughout Sharjah.

4. Digital Sharjah – this mobile application launched by Sharjah Digital Office, allows Sharjah residents to access local government services on a single platform. Users can also pay their Sewa bills under the ‘Utilities’ section of the app.

5. Through one of the 22 approved UAE-based banks by Sewa