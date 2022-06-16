Government service applications every UAE resident must have

Dubai: Ever been running late, hoping a taxi will pass by soon? Or had bills that are due the next day and all the offices are closed for the day? Flying out of the country but just didn’t know which website had reliable information and booking options? Across the UAE, governments of different Emirates have applications that serve as a one-stop platform and help you avail not just government services but also certain private sector services.

So, if you want to complete the tasks of paying your bills, applying for traffic services or checking flight details in the UAE, these are the apps you should have on your phone.

UAE Pass

Think of UAE Pass as a single, unified account to log in to any of the other apps that will be listed below. The application was launched in 2018 as a secure national digital identity in the UAE. Once you download the app and register on it, you will no longer need to have multiple accounts and passwords for all the government departments you regularly contact. You can simply log in using your UAE Pass.

You can also use the app to sign a document digitally and even use digital versions of official documents for different services.

The application can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can register using their Emirates ID and verify their identity through facial recognition technology, or by visiting a nearby kiosk with the Emirates ID.

Al Hosn

Al Hosn is the UAE’s national COVID-19 registry, which provides details of a user’s vaccination status and previous COVID-19 test results. A green status on Al Hosn is needed to access certain public places in the UAE like airports in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

A grey status on Al Hosn means that the person’s PCR test result is no longer valid (you need to take a test every 14 days to maintain a green status) and a red status means that the most recent test was positive, and the user should seek the help of the local health authority. Users with a grey status may not be able to access public places that require a Green Pass for entry.

The application is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and Samsung Galaxy Store.

To know more about how to get a Green Pass on Al Hosn, read our detailed guide here.

TAMM Abu Dhabi

Each Emirate in the UAE has also launched initiatives to achieve the UAE’s digital government goals. In Abu Dhabi, the ‘TAMM Abu Dhabi Government Services’ app was launched by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority in 2021. The app

grants access to Abu Dhabi Government services including visa application, finding healthcare facilities, paying utility and telecommunication bills, getting details on the Abu Dhabi education system or even finding the nearest beach.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.Users need to have UAE Pass or register in the TAMM application or website to access the features. The TAMM platform is also accessible on the website - https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en

DubaiNow

DubaiNow was launched in 2015 by Smart Dubai Government to enable users to access about 120 government as well as private sector services in Dubai. The services fall under the categories of health, transportation, security and justice, residency, education and business among others.

The application is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and can be used to renew your car registration, pay for petrol, find pharmacies, pay Zakat, apply for your family’s visas and more.

Digital Sharjah

The Digital Sharjah app was launched by the Sharjah Digital Office, and it allows the user to access Sharjah government services on a single platform. Users can pay Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) bills, book a taxi, check information on flights, register as volunteers for the community, pay for public parking or start a business using the app.

To read a detailed guide on the services you can avail of through the app, read our guide here.

The application is available on the Apple App store and the Google Play Store. You can also use the platform through the website - https://ds.sharjah.ae/home

To access a service through the app, you can login with UAE Pass, or continue as guest, although logging in maybe required for services.

AjmanOne

AjmanOne is an application developed by the Department of Digital Ajman for easy access to different government services in the Emirate. The application is available for both Apple and Android devices. You can also access the Digital Ajman platform through the website - https://www.ajman.ae/en

The application and website include information on education, transportation, health, bills payment, real estate, and more. Users can view prayer times, locate ATMs and money exchange houses, view details of real estate offices or even apply to reserve parking spaces.

To use the application or website, you can log in through the UAE Pass.

Digital Fujairah

The Department of E-Government Fujairah launched Digital Fujairah to provide a single platform for government services in the emirate of Fujairah. Users can locate the nearest mosques, learn about educational institutions or view petrol stations and bus stations among other services.

The application provides services in categories including health, Islamic services, government services, daily life, education and transportation. Digital Fujairah can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

To avail the services, the user can sign in through UAE Pass or create a Digital Fujairah account.

mRAK

mRAK was launched by the Ras Al Khaimah government as the mobile gateway for government services in the Emirate.

The application is available for Android and Apple devices, and can be used by citizens, residents, visitors and businesses in Ras Al Khaimah for around 88 smart services. Some of the services that users can avail of include applying for jobs in government entities, exploring information about Ras Al Khaimah, viewing accredited educational institutions and finding potential investments in the emirate.

Users can login through UAE Pass or register a new account.

SmartUAQ

Users in Umm al Quwain can use the SmartUAQ application, developed by the Smart Umm Al Quwain Government department, to access local department services.

Citizens, residents, visitors and establishments in the Emirate can find services related to Islamic activities and religious affairs, work and employment, family, education, safety and environment, business permits, regulation, transportation and animals and pets.

Users can also view different services based on their needs, which are divided into ‘citizens’, ‘residents’, ‘visitors’, and ‘businesses’. The application is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The portal can also be accessed on the website - http://uaq.ae

Users can login with UAE Pass or register on the application or website.