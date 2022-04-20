Dubai: The month of Ramadan is expected to end on May 1, but before that, many people may be interested in calculating the amount of Zakat they are supposed to pay and where they can donate. If you are still trying to calculate your zakat and wondering where you can pay it, an easy option is offered by the DubaiNow app.

Digital Dubai, the organisation tasked with digitising government services in the Emirate, posted about the Zakat donation feature through their official social media channels on April 15.

How is Zakat calculated?

According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), there are two types of Zakat in Islam – Zakat-al-maal, which is the Zakat on a person’s wealth, and Zakat-al-fitr, which is specifically linked to Ramadan. For Zakat-al-maal you would need to have a minimum amount of wealth, which is called ‘Nisab’. The Dubai Now app states that the Nisab amount is Dh19,996.25, so if a Muslim’s wealth is above that amount, they are obligated to pay Zakat.

How to pay Zakat via the DubaiNow App

You can pay Zakat in a few simple steps with the DubaiNow app, all you need to is create an account on the app or sign in with your UAE Pass.

Step 1: After logging in, click on the heart shaped icon labelled, ‘Donations’

Step 2: After signing in, you must link your credit card details with the DubaiNow App. If you use Google Pay or Apple Pay, it will automatically be linked.

Step 3: To register your payment details, tap on your profile at the bottom of the mobile screen. Next, tap ‘Add card’ and enter your card number, CVV, expiry month and set it as your default card.

Step 4: Then click on ‘Zakat’, which is the eighth option in the donation category.

Step 5: If you already know the total amount of Zakat you have to pay, type it in the blank space and tap ‘Pay’.

Step 6: If you do not know, tap on ‘calculate’ at the top right of your mobile screen.

Step 7: Next, the DubaiNow app will ask you to select the type of calendar you are using to calculate Zakat.

• If you normally pay Zakat based on the Hijri calendar (for example, on the 10th day of Ramadan), choose Hijri calendar. According to DubaiNow, the amount is then multiplied by 2.5 per cent to provide the amount of Zakat you need to pay.

• The other option is ‘Gregorian calendar’. So, if you normally pay Zakat on a specific day of the year (for example, July 15 or August 30), the amount of savings you enter will multiplied by 2.577 per cent.

Step 8: Once you have received the Zakat amount due, tap on ‘Pay’. After that you will receive a confirmation SMS or notification from DubaiNow.

Can I also pay Zakat Al Fitr with Dubai Now?

Apart from being able to pay Zakat-al-maal, Muslims can also pay Zakat-al-Fitr on the DubaiNow app. Zakat-al-Fitr is the minimal amount of contribution given at the end of Ramadan, to ensure no person stays needy on the day of Eid.

How much is Zakat Al Fitr in 2022?

On March 23, 2022, the UAE Fatwa Council has issued a fatwa (religious ruling) unifying the value of Zakat Al Fitr at Dh25.

How is Zakat Al Fitr paid?

DubaiNow app explained that Zakat Al Fitr should be paid for each individual in the household. Therefore if you have three people in your household, the amount is Dh25 per person, and the total cost is Dh50.

When should I pay Zakat Al Fitr?

Zakat-al-Fitr should be paid before the Eid Al Fitr prayer, and can also be paid a day or two before Eid.

