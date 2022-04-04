Dubai: Want to contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign but don't know how? With the start of the month of Ramadan, the 'One Billion Meals' was also officially launched in the UAE. It is the largest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the region, and whether you are an individual or a business owner, there are ways in which you can be a part of the humanitarian initiative.

Here is all you need to know about what the campaign is and how you can contribute.

What is the ‘One Billion Meals’ campaign?

The 'One Billion Meals' campaign is the biggest food distribution drive in the region and aims to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries around the world. The campaign is an expansion of the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns '100 Million Meals' and '10 Million Meals', organised under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign was officially launched on Saturday, April 2, which coincided with the first day of Ramadan.

On April 2, Sheikh Mohammed announced the campaign on his official Twitter account and tweeted: “Today, we begin the One Billion Meals campaign. The largest food drive to battle hunger in 50 countries around the globe. Ramadan is a Holy month where we promote empathy and solidarity with needy people. One Billion message of Hope from the UAE to the world.”

Donating food parcels

Previously the campaign has donated food boxes and vouchers to refugees and displaced persons caused natural disasters and crises. Food parcels are currently being distributed to beneficiaries in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) and other humanitarian countries. Through the campaign, contributors can donate one meal for Dh1.

How do I donate?

You can donate food parcels through the campaign using the following platforms:

1. Online through the website www.1billionmeals.ae/en



2. Via SMS with Etisalat or du



3. Via bank transfer



4. Through the call center - 8009999.



Individuals or organisations have the option to donate once or through a monthly subscription.

Donating online

1. Visit www.1billionmeals.ae/en



2. You will get the option to donate monthly or once.



3. To donate monthly:



4. a. choose the amount you wish to donate each month. You can choose from Dh30 per month up to Dh500 per month.



5. b. Click on Subscribe.

6. c. Fill in the following information

· Email

· Credit card number, date of expiry and CVC (Card Verification Code) – which three letter numerical code on the back of your card.

· Name on card

· Country or region

d. Click on ‘Save my info for secure 1 click checkout’



e. Click Subscribe.



f. After that you will receive an email confirming your donation

To Donate once:

a. Select the tab 'Donate once' on the homepage.



b. Type in the amount you wish to donate.



c. Enter you email address and phone number.



d. Click on ‘Donate by Debit/credit card’



e. Select the payment method, either using a credit card, online banking or Noqodi. Noqodi is an app and platform that allows you to send or receive money.



f. Fill out your contact information.



g. Click on pay and fill out your credit card number, expiry date and CVC number. If you choose ‘Net Banking’, fill out your Bank Account information. If you selected ‘Noqodi’ – type in you Noqodi account information.



h. Click on 'Pay'.



You will receive a notification confirming your donation through SMS and email.

Donating via SMS

The SMS option allows you to donate Dh1 a day for 30 days. To subscribe to the option, you need to send the word ‘Meal’ to:

· 1110 if you are using an Etisalat phone number.

· 1020 if you are using a du phone number.

Donating through the call Centre

For big monetary donations and related inquiries, you can call 800 9999.

Donating via bank transfer

If you wish to make a bank transfer, you can do so by entering the following details

· Beneficiary: MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM GLOBAL INITIATIVES Account no. 2



· Beneficiary Bank: Emirates NBD



· Beneficiary Bank Address: Emirates Towers, Dubai, UAE



· Swift Code: EBILAEAD



· Account #: 1015333439802



· IBAN #: AE300260001015333439802



· Currency: AED

