District cooling, also referred to as a chiller service, is typically used in high rise buildings, where a lot of electricity is consumed.

Dubai: If you are leaving your home in residential areas like Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai Motor City, or Palm Jumeirah, chances are your former villa or apartment was cooled by district cooling services such as Empower or Emicool.

As part of your moving process, you will need to discontinue your cooling service and disconnect your utility connection with Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

You can find out how you can disconnect your Dewa connection here or transfer it to a new location in Dubai by reading our guide here.

As for the district cooling connection, here are the steps you need to follow to disconnect the service:

For Empower (Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation) customers

Before you begin, gather the necessary documents:

- Emirates ID copy

- Passport copy

- Ejari (tenancy contract)

- No-objection certificate (NOC) from the landlord (only if terminating the contract early)

To discontinue your Empower service and settle your final bill, follow the steps below:

Log in to your Empower account:

- Visit the Empower online services portal - e-services.empower.ae and sign in to your existing account. If you don't already have an online account, you can sign up using your Empower account number, email address, and mobile number, and create a password.

2. Submit a ‘Settlement Request’:

- Go to 'My Services' then 'Settlement Request'.

- Enter your Empower account or premise number, settle any outstanding amount, and upload the required documents.

- Agree to the terms and conditions, then click 'Submit'.

Track the request:

You will receive a reference request number. Track the status under 'Pending Requests' in 'My Services'.

Once you have filed the request, the final bill will be available online within two working days, which you will then need to settle. You can pay it online, using your credit card or by cash at the Empower head office.

Where to pay

The payment can be made at the Empower Dubai head office.

Location:

Al Hudaiba Awards Building, Block A, 8th Floor, Opposite Etihad Museum Jumeirah Beach Road, 2nd December Street.

Working hours:

Monday to Thursday - 7.30am to 3.30pm

Friday - 7.30am to 12pm

How to get security deposit refund

Empower customers must book an appointment to get their cash refund. Here’s how:

1. Visit the official website - e-services.empower.ae

2. Go to ‘My Services’

3. Click on Pending Request

4. Select Refund option

5. Choose the ‘Mode of Refund’ (cash refund)

6. Choose an appointment date and time. Agree to the terms and conditions.

7. Click ‘Submit’

8. You will receive a confirmation notification via SMS and email.

Where to collect the cash refund?

The cash refund can be collected from Empower head office upon presenting the original deposit receipt and original Emirates ID or passport.

Cash will be refunded to the registered customer only and the refund amount should not be more than Dh5,000. Security deposit refund will be only in cheque format, if the refund amount is more than Dh5,000.

For Emicool (Emirates District Cooling) customers

When moving out, make sure you have the following documents:

- Obtain a cancellation form from your landlord, signed by both you and the landlord, with the move-out date specified. You must also have the following additional documents:

- Tenancy contract

- Copy of Emirates ID (front and back)

- Emicool contract copy

- Original security deposit receipt

What is the process?

You must submit the required documents and complete the cancellation procedure at one of the Emicool offices in your area:

- Dubai Investment Park

- Dubai Motor City

- Mirdif Uptown

- DAMAC

- Dubai World Trade Centre

Office hours - Weekdays - 8am to 4.30pm

Final bill and deposit refund