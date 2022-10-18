Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents can now get medical screenings, vaccinations and lab tests anywhere in the Emirate by booking an appointment with the newly launched mobile clinic.
The mobile preventive and treatment services were launched by Abu Dhabi’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) healthcare facility, on September 29.
So, if you want easy access to essential public health services, here is all you need to know.
Which services can I receive at the clinic?
According to AHS, these are the services available at the mobile medical clinic:
- Specialty consultations
- Chronic disease management
- Ifhas comprehensive screening programme – this programme screens patients for non-communicable chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases and cancers in Abu Dhabi for Thiqa insurance card holders aged 18 years and above. Thiqa is a healthcare programme for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.
- Premarital, pre-university, and pre-employment screening
- Adult and child vaccinations
- Physiotherapy
- Body mass analysis
- Hearing testing
- Vision testing
- Diagnostic services, such as ECG, ultrasound, heart stress test and comprehensive lab tests.
Do I need health insurance to use the Abu Dhabi mobile clinic?
According to AHS, the clinic accepts insurance from more than 30 companies. If you do not have an insurance which is covered, you can still use the clinic’s services, but will have to pay for the screenings, tests and other medical services.
Do I need to book an appointment?
Yes. Patients can book the clinic by calling the number – 02 7113737. The clinic is open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.