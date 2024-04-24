Dubai: As the weather warms up, mosquitoes can become more prevalent, posing a risk of bites, the UAE’s Emirates Health Services (EHS) has warned in an online post on its official social media channels.

In the post on April 22, EHS shared instructions on how residents can minimise their risk of encountering mosquitoes.

Here is how you can continue to stay safe.

Tips to protect yourself from mosquitoes

Here are the tips shared by EHS:



1. Use a mosquito repellent - apply mosquito repellent on exposed skin.

2. Wear protective clothing - cover up with long sleeves, pants, and socks to minimise skin exposure.

3. Avoid peak mosquito times - stay indoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

4. Keep doors and windows covered - ensure windows and doors have screens to keep mosquitoes out of living spaces.

5. Eliminate standing water - remove any sources of stagnant water around your home, such as in flower pots and buckets to prevent mosquito breeding.

6. Use mosquito traps - consider using mosquito traps or electronic repellent devices to reduce mosquito populations around your home.

7. Check for breeding sites - regularly inspect your property for potential mosquito breeding sites and take measures to eliminate them.

8. Seek medical attention for severe reactions - if you experience severe reactions to mosquito bites, such as fever, joint pain, or severe swelling, seek medical attention promptly.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) also recommended planting mosquito-repelling flora like basil around your home. They also advised residents to be extra vigilant about rainwater accumulation and water ponds that can become breeding sites.

How to stop mosquitoes in your home

In an online post earlier this month, Dubai Municipality also shared some guidelines on how to combat the spread of mosquitoes in your home:

1. Fix any leaky faucets - stop water leaks from taps, watering hoses and water coolers.

2. Check your AC - eliminate water accumulations from air conditioners.

3. Monitor your garden or balcony - dispose of stagnant water gathered in fountains, swimming pools, old tyres, barrels and empty containers. Also remove any stagnant water under indoor plants.

4. Take care of your pet’s drinking water - if you have a pet, regularly change their drinking water.

5. Seal any gaps - check your windows to see if you have any gaps where mosquitoes can sneak in.

6. Tightly close any tanks - Make sure to tightly close water tanks and sewage drain covers.

How to get rid of mosquitoes in Dubai?

You can request for the Dubai Municipality pest control service through their call centre – 800 900 or message them on WhatsApp on the same number.

Important note - the Dubai Municipality Public Health Pest Control service cannot enter your home for extermination. To eliminate mosquitoes inside your home, you will need to hire a private pest control company. Find a list of approved companies on the Dubai Municipality website Dubai Municipality Approved Pest Control Companies: https://www.dm.gov.ae/documents/approved-pest-control-companies/ .