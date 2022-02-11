Dubai: With the UAE announcing that certain COVID-19 restrictions by mid-February, as social distancing measures are lifted in certain sectors, health authorities have also reiterated the need for people to maintain certain precautions like continuing to wear masks, regular hand washing and sanitisation, as well as being up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccine.

However, washing your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitisers can lead to dryness. The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) addressed this concern in a social media post on February 9, by providing basic tips that you can follow to treat dry hands.

How to treat dry hands due to frequent washing

Here are the tips provided by MOHAP to treat dryness of hands:

Using cold water while washing your hands.

Applying a moisturising cream

Wear gloves while doing household chores

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water (eight to ten cups daily).

How to boost your immunity

Along with tips on how you can treat dry hands, which are a result of frequent washing, MOHAP also educated people on the foods that may help boost the immune system in a separate post on its social media accounts.

Here is the list of foods, as provided by MOHAP, which contain nutrients that can help boost your body’s ability to fight diseases:

Beta-carotene

• Sweet potatoes

• Spinach

• Carrots

• Mango

• Broccoli

• Tomatoes

Vitamin C

• Citrus fruits

• Berries

• Melons

• Tomatoes

• Peppers

• Broccoli

Antioxidants

• Garlic

• Onion

• Turmeric

• Honey

Zinc

• Beef

• Seafood

• Wheat germ

• Beans

• Nuts

• Tofu

Vitamin D

• Fatty fish

• Eggs

Get your COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), MOHAP and local health authorities in the UAE have routinely reiterated the importance of vaccines in building the community’s immunity and its role in curbing the transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

