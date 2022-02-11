Dubai: With the UAE announcing that certain COVID-19 restrictions by mid-February, as social distancing measures are lifted in certain sectors, health authorities have also reiterated the need for people to maintain certain precautions like continuing to wear masks, regular hand washing and sanitisation, as well as being up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccine.
However, washing your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitisers can lead to dryness. The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) addressed this concern in a social media post on February 9, by providing basic tips that you can follow to treat dry hands.
How to treat dry hands due to frequent washing
Here are the tips provided by MOHAP to treat dryness of hands:
- Using cold water while washing your hands.
- Applying a moisturising cream
- Wear gloves while doing household chores
- Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water (eight to ten cups daily).
How to boost your immunity
Along with tips on how you can treat dry hands, which are a result of frequent washing, MOHAP also educated people on the foods that may help boost the immune system in a separate post on its social media accounts.
Here is the list of foods, as provided by MOHAP, which contain nutrients that can help boost your body’s ability to fight diseases:
Beta-carotene
• Sweet potatoes
• Spinach
• Carrots
• Mango
• Broccoli
• Tomatoes
Vitamin C
• Citrus fruits
• Berries
• Melons
• Tomatoes
• Peppers
• Broccoli
Antioxidants
• Garlic
• Onion
• Turmeric
• Honey
Zinc
• Beef
• Seafood
• Wheat germ
• Beans
• Nuts
• Tofu
Vitamin D
• Fatty fish
• Eggs
Get your COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), MOHAP and local health authorities in the UAE have routinely reiterated the importance of vaccines in building the community’s immunity and its role in curbing the transmission of COVID-19 in the country.
Read our COVID-19 vaccination and booster guide here, to find out more.
If you have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and want to get a booster shot, there needs to be a six-month gap from the date of your second dose to receive the booster shot. Depending on the vaccine you have received, read our detailed breakdown based on MOHAP’s COVID-19 booster shot advisory here.