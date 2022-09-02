What does the law say?

Article 7 of the new Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the regulation of labour relations – provides details of various models of work that a worker can be contracted for, including full-time, part-time and temporary work. The Article also left space for more models of work that may be introduced as per subsequent executive regulations.

The job sharing model, then, was introduced as one such model of work in Article 5 (1) (b) of ‘Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations’, in February 2022.

As per the Article, a job sharing model is one wherein “the tasks and duties are divided among more than one worker, as agreed upon in advance, and this is reflected in the wages due to each of them. The workers are dealt with pursuant to the rules of part-time work.”

Better employment opportunities

According to Aaron Portero, Managing Director at Connect Resources, an HR solutions provider in the UAE, while the job-sharing model is still relatively new, it is expected to help job-seekers find options for work in the UAE.

“In effect, the shared job model allows two employees to split the job and pay, based on an agreement with the employer,” he said.

“This area of law is not well explored yet, and there is not much supporting information on the same. However, from the face of it, this working model could leave room for creativity if accepted by employers, as it is dynamic in nature. The job-sharing model will allow more than one person to work for the same job and could possibly generate more employment opportunities for people,” he added.

Priyasha Corrie, a Partner at Keystone Law Middle East LLP, also highlighted how employees who want to take advantage of this work model should consider the fact that this is not an option for a full-time worker.

“While an employee can request to work on a job-sharing work pattern, note that this model is based on mutual agreement and so both the employee and employer have to agree to this arrangement. Similarly, if an employer wishes to introduce a job-sharing model, it would mean having the employee’s buy-in for the model. This model works best for those who wish to have a more contractor type of role and work with two or more employers,” Corrie said.

The new UAE Labour Law allows workers to work for multiple employers, however when working on a part-time basis you need to ensure that your work permit is applied for accordingly.