Opened in December 2015, Souq Al Jubail stretches over an area of over 400,000 square feet. The market consists of three main sections: The fruits and vegetables section, the fish section, and the meat and poultry section.

But that’s not all. You also get to buy nuts, dates, groceries from the hypermarket in the souq as well as sit back and enjoy food from restaurants that serve Emirati, Egyptian, Syrian cuisines and more.

Where is Souq Al Jubail?

The souq is hard to miss as you enter the Sharjah City Centre. Located just off the Sharjah corniche, it is accessible from the main intersection around the Rolla bridge. Simply follow signs for Souq Al Jubail, and don’t worry about parking. There is plenty of free parking available across two parking lots at the souq.

The souq is a great way to enjoy the UAE culture, as you will see many customers, both Emirati and expatriates, negotiating with the shopkeepers to get the best deals. The Islamic architecture, with domes and tilework, add to the cultural identity of the market, and there are plenty of options for children, too.

Catch of the day

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News

Every morning, batches of freshly caught fish are brought to the market, from Sheri and Hammour to King Fish, Salmon, Jesh and Gubab. You can also buy lobsters, prawns, shrimps and other shell fish.

The next section is for poultry and meats, where you can find several local varieties as well fresh meat imported from Australia, India, Pakistan, Ethiopia and Kenya. Within the fish and meat section, you will need to pick your preferred items and take the price tag to a nearby cashier, where you can pay by cash or card. The entire section is indoors and fully air-conditioned, making the shopping experience very convenient.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

With the summer season almost here, the market is bursting with seasonal produce like mangoes, watermelons, sweet melons, apricots and more. Make sure you look around and get the best deals, whether you are planning to put together a fresh summer salad, or cook up a big batch of roasted vegetables. At this section, you can pay directly to the shopkeeper at each stall, with most stalls accepting both cash and card payments.

Nuts, honey, dates ….

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Walk around this section and you will also find stalls selling dry fruits, nuts, seeds, honey, dates and oils. Many shops have traditional sweets that you can pick up at a decent discount. There is a hypermarket within the souq as well, where you can check out any promotions or discounts for your monthly groceries.

Middle Eastern delicacies

All the shopping and bargaining can wear you down, but thankfully there’s many refreshments available. Walk around the fruits and vegetables section and you will soon see a row of eateries offering fresh grills, ranging from Egyptian and Syrian cuisines, to coconut water and sugarcane juices or the ever reliable karak chai.

But these are not the only options. If you had back to the central atrium of the market, you will be able to enjoy a good sit-down meal at the local restaurant, named after the market, offering a mix of Emirati, Mediterranean, Turkish, Lebanese, Moroccan and international cuisines.

Timings:

Saturday to Thursday - 8am to 10pm