Dubai: Have you been trying to subscribe to the unemployment insurance scheme but have been unable to do so? If so, you may have to raise your issue directly with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), as per a notification on the subscription website.
When subscribing to the insurance scheme through the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) website – iloe.gov.ae – applicants are now being provided the following notification:
1. If you are an employee in the private sector and have a work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) – when you enter your data, if you do not find your information, please submit a technical support ticket on the MOHRE website or mobile app or contact the MOHRE call center.
2. If you are an employee in the federal government sector – when you enter your data, if you do not find your information, please contact the Human Resources Department in the entity where you work.
3. If you are an employee in a free zone - please note that workers in free zones are not currently covered by the unemployment insurance product (ILOE).
So, if you are facing technical issues, despite being a full-time employee in the private sector, it is recommended that you reach out to MOHRE to find out how you can subscribe. It is important to note that the deadline for subscription to the mandatory scheme is June 30, 2023.
How to raise a technical support ticket with MOHRE
Here is how you can raise your issue with MOHRE:
1. Website – Visit mohre.gov.ae and click on the ‘Contact us’ option in the top menu. Enter your details in the form provided and click ‘submit’.
2. Email - ask@mohre.gov.ae
3. Call centre - 600590000