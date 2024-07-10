So, if you are a skilled professional, here is how you can get your qualifications verified:

Step 1: Create your QVP account

• Visit pacc.sa and from the dropdown menu, select your occupation.

• Once you choose the occupation, the next field – ‘occupation code’, will automatically be filled in, and you will see a message pop up, asking you to proceed to the Qualification Verification Programme.

• Click on ‘proceed to progamme’ and click on ‘register’.

• Enter your email address, set a password, and enter your mobile number.

• You will receive a one-time password (OTP) via email or SMS, which you need to enter to confirm your registration.

• Log in using your email address and password and then enter some basic details in your ‘personal data’ form. This includes your date of birth, passport number and passport expiry date.

• Next, click on ‘start verification’.

Step 2: Start the verification process

• You will then be redirected to an application form, where you will need to attach your passport copy and sign a consent form, which can be done digitally.

• Next enter your education details, including:

- The name of your university or college

- Education level

- Major or field of study

- Start and end date of study

• Next, upload your degree and any awards you may have received and click on ‘next’.

• You will then be asked if you already have a job offer in Saudi Arabia, with the option to choose ‘yes’ or ‘no’. If you choose ‘yes’, you may be asked to provide details of the job offer later.

Step 3: Make the payment

You will then be able to see a summary of your application, and you will be asked to confirm that the details you have provided are correct. Once you have checked all the mandatory boxes, click on ‘proceed to payment’.