How to enjoy Al Shindagha Museum for free

Take a ride using RTA’s marine transport network – the abra, Dubai Ferry, or Water Taxi.

Make sure to hold on to your marine transport receipt because you will need to show it at the museum's Visitors Centre to redeem your free museum entry. But remember - the free entry is applicable for the second ticket when purchased with one full-priced ticket.

Planning your visit

Museum entry: Open daily from 10am to 8pm (last entry at 7pm).

Children under five, People of Determination, and senior Emiratis enjoy complimentary entry.

Getting there:

• Closest marine transport station – Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station is a two-minute walk to the museum.

• Closest Dubai Metro Station - Al Ghubaiba Metro Station on the Green Line is within walking distance as well.

• Closest bus station – Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

• By car – the museum is accessible via the D92 road (Infinity Bridge Road).

Explore Dubai's maritime legacy

The museum features 22 pavilions that include 80 historic houses showcasing the development of Dubai and the UAE.

The museum educates visitors on Dubai’s traditional lifestyle from the 19th century up to the 1970s, before the city became the modern metropolis it is today.