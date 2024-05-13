Dubai: Looking for a budget-friendly yet enriching activity for your next outing with family or friends in Dubai? Look no further than the Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum – and it's now offering free entry.
To get the free entry, all you have to do is take a boat ride on any of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) marine transport options.
How to enjoy Al Shindagha Museum for free
Take a ride using RTA’s marine transport network – the abra, Dubai Ferry, or Water Taxi.
Make sure to hold on to your marine transport receipt because you will need to show it at the museum's Visitors Centre to redeem your free museum entry. But remember - the free entry is applicable for the second ticket when purchased with one full-priced ticket.
Planning your visit
Museum entry: Open daily from 10am to 8pm (last entry at 7pm).
Children under five, People of Determination, and senior Emiratis enjoy complimentary entry.
Getting there:
• Closest marine transport station – Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station is a two-minute walk to the museum.
• Closest Dubai Metro Station - Al Ghubaiba Metro Station on the Green Line is within walking distance as well.
• Closest bus station – Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.
• By car – the museum is accessible via the D92 road (Infinity Bridge Road).
Explore Dubai's maritime legacy
The museum features 22 pavilions that include 80 historic houses showcasing the development of Dubai and the UAE.
The museum educates visitors on Dubai’s traditional lifestyle from the 19th century up to the 1970s, before the city became the modern metropolis it is today.
Through carefully-curated interactive displays, captivating videos and authentic artifacts visitors can gain insight into what it was like for Emiratis to raise a family by the waterways, and how maritime trade affected their livelihoods.