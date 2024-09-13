Why is shipment insurance important?

If you are shipping valuable documents like academic transcripts or legal papers, or fragile high-value items, opting for the insurance service can offer substantial protection.

For domestic shipments, you can receive compensation for the declared value of your parcel – up to Dh10,000 for domestic and up to Dh20,000 for international shipments – in addition to the shipping fees, in case of loss or damage. If you have a PO Box, you can get automatic coverage for packages valued up to Dh5,000. This service is available for both individuals and businesses.

How much does it cost?

The cost of Hemaya coverage depends on the value of your shipment. Emirates Post has set a minimum coverage of Dh20. If the shipment value is higher, customers pay a percentage based on the declared value:

• Domestic shipping – one per cent of declared value or a minimum of Dh5.

• International shipping – two per cent of declared value or a minimum of Dh25.

For the most accurate quote, Emirates Post recommends contacting their call centre 600599999 or emailing with your specific shipment details to – custservice@emiratespost.ae.

These factors can influence the cost:

• Type of Shipment (document or parcel)

• Declared value

• Destination country

How to purchase coverage

• Online application: While filling out your international shipment form on the website, select the ‘Insured’ option. However, a post office visit remains necessary to finalise the process and drop off your parcel.

• Visit a post office branch: Talk to a representative and add coverage during the shipping process.

Compensation coverage details

Hemaya offers tiered compensation based on the type of item:

• Documents and gifts (no commercial value) - Up to Dh300

• Legal documents – Up to Dh300

• Visa and passports – Up to Dh2,500

• All other goods (domestic) – Up to Dh10,000

• All other goods (international) – Up to Dh20,000