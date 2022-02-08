How long should the notice period be?

As per Article 43 of the labour law, the notice period can be anywhere between 30 to 90 days, and the exact duration needs to be mentioned in the employment contract. Failure to give the necessary notice period, whether is from the employer or employee’s end, will lead to a breach of contract and as per the law, the party in breach of the notice period should pay the other a compensation called ‘pay in lieu of notice’, which would be equal to the wage of the worker for the entire notice period, based on the last wage received by the employee. To read a detailed guide on what the new labour law says about the notice period that needs to be served, click here.