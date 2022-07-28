Dubai: Have you recently received an alert, claiming to be from Emirates Post, for a package waiting to be delivered? All you need to do is pay a small shipment amount for it to be delivered. But before you click on a link to pay the amount, wait to make sure you are not being targeted by a phishing attack.

In a series of awareness posts recently, Emirates Post has been educating UAE residents on the need to stay vigilant and always confirm if a message is, in fact, from the postal service provider. As part of the awareness campaign, Emirates Post provided three signs that are a dead giveaway that a message is fraudulent.

Three signs that a message is fake

There are three ways in which a fake message can be easily identified:

1. Double check the complete email address

Pay attention to the email address. Hackers will use domains that are similar to or resemble the brand they are trying to target. Also, by tapping on the sender’s address name, you will be able to view the complete email address of the sender. The domain name, which follows the ‘@’ in the email address will show where the email is actually coming from.

2. Look at the number in case of a Whatsapp message

If you have received an alert though Whatsapp, it is important to check the phone number and not just view the display picture, which may show an official logo. Emirates Post informed users that if a customer does receive a WhatsApp message, it will never be from a private mobile number. A Whatsapp message from Emirates Post is sent through a verified WhatsApp account, which is identified by a green check mark.

3. Ignore payment links on Whatsapp

According to Emirates Post, their WhatsApp account allows customers to track shipments or message a customer service representative. It is never used for transactions. Payment for a shipment or parcel is made through the official website - emiratespost.ae or the mobile application ‘Emirates Post’ available to Apple and Android devices.

How do I report fake emails and messages to Emirates Post?

If you receive a suspicious WhatsApp message, text or emails claiming to be from Emirates Post, you can send a screenshot to custservice@emiratespost.ae or call the toll free number 600 599 99.

To know more about how you can spot a phishing attack, read our detailed guide here.

How do I report online fraud?

In the UAE, people an report illegal online activities through the following platforms:

1. eCrime.ae

You can file complaint regarding online fraud or cybercrime, through the ‘eCrime’ service on the Dubai Police website – www.dubaipolcie.gov.ae or the Dubai Police smartphone application.

2. Al Ameen Service by Dubai Police

• Toll free: 800 4444

• SMS: 4444

• Whatsapp: 050 856 6657

• Outside UAE: 971 800 4444

• Email: alameen@alameen.gov.ae

3. Abu Dhabi Police