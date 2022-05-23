Dubai: If you are a Sharjah resident and are thinking of heading out to your neighbourhood park, remember to carry your park entry card.

The park entry card is issued online by Sharjah City Municipality through their official website - portal.shjmun.gov.ae – specifically for neighbourhood parks to ensure that only people residing in the area are benefitting from the community facilities.

Here is how you can register for the card:

Find the service on the Sharjah Municipality website

Visit https://portal.shjmun.gov.ae/ and click on the ‘Smart Services’ category on the menu tab. The website will then display a list of services provided by Sharjah Municipality. Scroll down to the last option - ‘Parks & Recreational Areas’, and click on ‘Request for Issuance or Renewal of Entry Card’

Register your personal and residential details

Once you have clicked on the service, you will land on the application page. Click on the green tab labelled ‘Enter the Service’. Next, start filling out the park entry card form with the following details:

Request Type (Click on the drop-down menu and select ‘new’)

Emirates ID number

Mobile number

Nationality

Full Name

Email address

Your residential area (For example, Al Majaz or Al Nahda)

Your card category (resident).

Tenancy contract number. You can find this number on your residential contract. You will find it on the second page.

Attach the required documents

The required documents for the park entry card are:

A copy of the applicant’s Emirates ID.

A copy of the lease contract or the electricity bill. If you do not have access to a copy of the electricity bill, you can visit a Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) customer care centre to acquire your utility bill.

After you have gathered all the necessary documents, upload the files into the application form.

Pay the Sharjah Municipality fee and access the e-version of the park entry card

After filling out the application form and submitting the documents, pay the service fee of Dh15 via online payment through your debit/credit card. After completing the payment, you will then be able to access the electronic version of the park entry card. The card will provide the following information: