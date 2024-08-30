Dubai: If you are an expatriate planning to resign from your job in Saudi Arabia, it is crucial to understand the notice period requirements before you submit your resignation letter. Here’s a breakdown on the notice period in Saudi Arabia, the requirements you need to fulfil and whether it is possible to get it reduced.

What is the notice period?

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) mandates that employees must provide their employers with a minimum of 60 days notice before terminating their work contract. This period allows both the employer and employee to make necessary adjustments before the contract ends.

However, in certain cases, if the reason for termination is urgent or falls under specific conditions, the contract can be immediately terminated, and the notice period cancelled.

Can you reduce the notice period?

Yes, it is possible to reduce the notice period, but only with your employer’s approval. This can be done through the Qiwa platform, an online portal by HRSD designed for managing work permits, employment contracts, and other Human Resources (HR) related services.

Steps to request a notice period reduction on Qiwa

1. Create an account on Qiwa: Visit qiwa.sa and sign up. You will need your National ID, a valid Iqama (residence permit), and an Absher account. An account on the Absher platform, created by Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), allows you to access online government services easily in Saudi Arabia.

2. Log in to your account: Once your account is set up, log in to your Qiwa individual account.

3. Navigate to employment contracts: Go to the ‘Services’ section and select ‘Employment Contracts’.

4. Request to reduce the notice period: Find the contract you intend to terminate, select ‘Reduce notice period,’ and choose the desired reduction date. Remember, you can request a notice period reduction only once per contract.

5. Review and submit your request: Ensure all details are accurate, then click ‘Send request.’

What happens next?