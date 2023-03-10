Dubai: There are only five days left to visit the Ramadan Souq organised by Dubai Municipality. The souq was opened on March 5, and will last till March 15.
Entry to the market is free and the market is open from 10am to 8pm. It aims to promote and preserve unique Emirati traditions and customs during the month of Ramadan.
So, if you are looking for something to do this weekend, here is what you can expect while visiting the Ramadan Souq.
Location of the Ramadan Souq
The Ramadan market is located on Old Baladiya Street (also known as Old Municipality Street) in the Souq Al Kabeer area in Deira.
Souq Al Kabeer is one the oldest open markets in Dubai and while you are visiting the Ramadan market, you can also explore the bigger souq area, which has hundreds of traditional shops selling jewellery, antiques, perfumes, and spices.
Events and shopping kiosks at the Ramadan Souq
According to Dubai Municipality, the Ramadan Souq features a mini souq in addition to a traditional souq. The mini souq consists of 20 kiosks, and around 15 kiosks have been allocated for shops on the Old Municipality Street. There are also five stalls supporting local Emirati businesses and initiatives.
There are also local food trucks serving up local and traditional cuisines. Live entertainment and special events for children are also held, from 4pm to 8pm.