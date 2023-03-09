Apply for permits

SCM said that it would be issuing permits to outlets who wish to either display food during the day, or those that wish to display food before iftar.

According to SCM, the ‘permit to operate and display food during daytime in Ramadan for food preparation and display on premises, including premises in shopping centers’ would cost Dh3,000.

The ‘permit to display foods in front of premises before Iftar for restaurants, cafeterias pastry shops and tortilla bakeries’ costs Dh500.

Food outlets can apply for these permits by visiting the Food Control Section's counter, Suburbs Affairs Department, Industrial Area 5.

General requirements for operating during daytime hours in Ramadan

SCM also issued some general guidelines that need to be followed if an outlet is operating during the day:

• Food should only be serviced outside the premises.

• No customers are allowed in the dining hall.

• Food preparation and cooking is only allowed inside kitchens.

For food display in front of premises:

• Eateries can display food on the sidewalk in front of the premises, provided it is not sandy.

• The food should be displayed in a closed glass box with a sliding or hinged door (at least 100cm high).

• Food should be placed in stainless steel containers.

• Food should be covered with food grade aluminum foil or plastic wrap.

• Food grade packaging materials should be used.

• Food should be kept at an appropriate temperature, not refrigerated or frozen.

• Displayed food must be prepared by permit holder and be suitable to its activity.