1. One Umrah in Ramadan

In a tweet, the Ministry stated: “Dear pilgrim, performing Umrah once during Ramadan highly contributes to providing other pilgrims the chance to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.”

2. Avoid peak times

The Ministry informed pilgrims that the number of worshippers is at high levels throughout the month of Ramdan in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and advised them to avoid crowded areas at peak times to have a more enjoyable Umrah experience.

3. Book your Umrah appointment

The best way to avoid planning your Umrah during peak hours is to book it through the apps provided by the Ministry.

“To perform your Umrah with ease and tranquility, please book your Umrah appointment via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications, and adhere to the specified time,” the Ministry tweeted.

The ‘Nusuk’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, is the ‘official guide to Mecca and Medina’, providing pilgrims with information on immigration requirements, Umrah group packages, rituals that need to be followed during Umrah and details on various sites within Mecca and Medina that people can visit.

Before arriving to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, pilgrims are required to book an Umrah permit from the available dates in the Nusuk app.

4. Adhere to the permit timings

Once you have booked the date and time for your Umrah, make sure you plan the pilgrimage accordingly. The Ministry urged pilgrims to adhere to the specified date and time in their Umrah permits.

5. Follow the 3 etiquettes of photography

“In the Two Holy Mosques, we take into account the sanctity of the place, so we have the etiquette of photography, and we preserve the rights of others,” the Ministry tweeted on March 25, through its official Arabic Twitter account @HajMinistry.

These are the three rules that you should keep in mind when taking pictures in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s [PBUH] mosque in Medina: