Dubai: Are you finding it hard to keep the children entertained during the summer break? How about taking them on a trip to see flamingoes, baboons, cheetahs and leopards? If the children are under the age of 12, they won’t even have to pay for a ticket.

The Arabia’s Wildlife Centre in Sharjah is a conservatory turned edutainment centre and one of the largest homes for rare animals in the Arabian Peninsula, including the Arabian Oryx, the UAE’s national animal, and the Arabian leopard, the region’s famous big cat. These endangered animals have their own large landscaped enclosures and come from the nearby Sharjah wildlife centre, where they are bred.

The centre is temperature controlled for visitors, making it a good place to visit during the summer months.

Where is Arabia’s Wildlife Centre?

The centre is located 30km east of Sharjah city. It is part of the larger Sharjah Desert Park, which also houses botanical gardens, a natural history museum and a children’s farm.

What to expect at the centre

The centre is divided into various sections, starting from the ‘Reptile and Insect House’, with vipers, cobras, lizards and turtles that that can be found in the Arabian desert and in the Arabian Sea. Next you will see the aviary, where you can also spot flamingoes along with other birds that can be found in the region. The section that follows the aviary is one focussing on nocturnal animals, where you will see foxes and wildcats darting around in their enclosures. The next stop on your trip will be the cafeteria and the viewing area, which has a large antelope exhibit where you can see the Arabian Oryx, gazelle and Ostrich. The final section ‘Large Carnivores & Primates’ leads you past five enclosures, which are home to Baboons, Cheetahs, Arabian Wolves, Striped Hyenas, and the Arabian Leopard.

On weekends, you can also expect free workshops for children, helping them learn about the wildlife native to the region.

The first section houses snakes and lizards native to the Arabian desert. The Oman Carpet Viper was only recognised as a distinct species in 2004 and is endemic to the Hajar mountains and surrounding rocky terrain of northeastern Oman and the UAE. The aviary at Arabia's Wildlife Centre. The pathway through the aviary also leads you into a cave where Egyptian fruit bats and Omani blind cave fish can be seen and past three small carnivore enclosures. You will also be able to spot flamingoes at the aviary. The Arabian Leopard spotted at Arabia's Wildlife Centre. Hyenas, cheetahs and baboons are also part of the 'Large Carnivores & Primates' section.

Ticket cost

Children under the age of 12 enter for free.

Tickets for those above the age of 12 years – Dh21.50

This ticket is for the Sharjah Desert Park, so you will also be able to visit the Natural History Museum, the Children's Farm and the Islamic Botanical Garden on the same ticket.

Timings

Weekdays – 9am to 5.30pm

Friday – 2pm to 5.30pm

Saturday and Sunday – 11am to 5.30pm

The park is closed on Tuesdays

How to get there

By bus: If you are coming from Dubai, you can take the E311 bus, which departs from the Al Qusais bus station and get off at the ‘Awir CMC’ bus stop. From there, you can take a taxi to the park, which will take approximately 24 minutes.