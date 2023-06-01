Approved Hajj Registration Platforms

The Ministry further provided the list of approved registration platforms, that pilgrims should refer to to ensure that their Hajj reservation is valid.

For domestic pilgrims via:

• The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's website - LocalHaj.Haj.Gov.Sa

• ‘Nusuk’ application.

For pilgrims from Europe, the Americas and Australia via:

• ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform - Hajj.Nusuk.Sa

Pilgrims from Islamic countries via:

• Hajj affairs offices that are responsible for registering their pilgrims in Islamic countries.

What is Nusuk? The Nusuk app and website - nusuk.sa, helps domestic and international pilgrims plan their entire journey, helping travellers obtain the necessary visas and permits for the pilgrimage.

The platform was launched in November 2022 by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

No Hajj without a visa

For international pilgrims, the Ministry also reminded pilgrims that before they arrive in the Kingdom, they must ensure that the visa that has been issued to them is specifically under the Hajj visa category.

Holders of the following visas are not allowed to perform Hajj, according to the Ministry:

• Visit visa

• Tourist visa

• Work visa

• Transit visa

• Other visas

No Hajj without a permit

When it comes to domestic pilgrims – Saudi citizens and residents within the country, who are performing Hajj – the Ministry advised them to apply for the permit by making sure they complete the following steps:

• Reserve through the Ministry's website or Nusuk application

• Receive the Hajj permit through ‘Absher’ platform

Absher is the electronic platform of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, which provides various services to Saudi citizens, residents and visitors.

“Hajj without a permit is a violation that requires the application of the law,” the Ministry tweeted.

Once the permit has been issued, the Ministry also asked pilgrims to print the permit as well.

How to get help when you are in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also has ‘Inaya Care Centers’, which have been set up to specifically address issues that may be faced by pilgrims. The services provided include:

• Counselling and guidance

• Receiving complaints and reports

• Nusuk services

• Receive missing person reports

The centres operate 24x7 and provide support in several languages.

The centre locations are as follows:

• Jeddah - King Abdulaziz Airport

• Makkah - Al-Misfalah Al-Hujun

• Madinah - Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Airport - Al-Baqi