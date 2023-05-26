Dubai: If you are going for Hajj this year, there are some important travel tips that have been shared by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU), which you should follow before and after your flight to Saudi Arabia.

Before your trip

1. Follow this checklist

For an easy and hassle-free journey, here are some tips that the Ministry provides:

• Double check your flight dates.

• Avoid being late when going to the airport.

• Check your identity papers. Make sure you have brought all required travel documents before arriving at the airport.

• Find out what the accepted sizes and weight limits of your luggage are, based on your airline and ticket allotment. This will make your trip that much easier.

• Prepare your luggage well in advance. Remember to keep all electronic devices in your carry-on luggage.

• Mark your luggage before checking it in.

2. Know which luggage items you should avoid

The Ministry provided the following list of prohibited luggage when travelling by plane:

• Unwrapped and tied luggage

• Fabric-wrapped luggage

• Plastic bags

• Excess weight

3. Travel light

The Ministry advised passengers to travel like, to make the journey smoother.

“Please avoid bringing large amounts of cash and valuable items with you when traveling to Saudi Arabia. This will help make the process faster and easier for you,” the Ministry tweeted.

Upon arrival

4. When collecting your luggage when you land, follow these tips provided by the Ministry:

• Receive your checked baggage from the baggage carousel.

• Avoid carrying heavy baggage.

• Ask for help carrying your baggage.

• Avoid touching other people’s baggage.

• Use baggage carts.

• Don't crowd around the baggage carousel.

• Be aware of others around you.

5. Declare any large amounts of cash and valuable items

You must fill the customs declaration, in the following cases:

1. If you carry local or foreign currencies worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals.

2. If you are carrying gold bars or jewellery worth up to 60,000 Saudi Riyals.

3. If you are carrying goods in commercial quantities with a value of more than 3,000 Saudi Riyals.

4. If you are carrying items that are prohibited from being imported or exported, such as antiquities.

5. If you are carrying items subject to Excise Tax.

“Be aware that failure to fill the customs declaration exposes you to legal accountability,” the Ministry added.