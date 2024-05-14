Dubai: Want to embark on a captivating exploration of Islamic civilisation? The Dubai's Quranic Park is free to enter and comprises 12 gardens containing the plants mentioned in the Quran and the Prophet’s [PBUH] Sunnah, which are the Prophet's [PBUH] teachings and actions, along with highlighting their scientific and medicinal benefits, and uses.

What is inside the Quranic Park?

The park is located in Al Khawaneej and was opened in 2019 to educate visitors about Islam and the Quran.

Free entry: The park spans over 60 hectares and is free to enter but the main attractions - the Glass House and The Cave of Miracles - require entry tickets.

The gardens in the park showcase plant varieties mentioned in the Quran and Sunnah, accompanied by fascinating insights into their historical, scientific and medicinal significance. The park’s main attractions are the Glass House, Miracle Cave and The Lake.

The Glass House

The Glass House is a greenhouse where you discover how plants mentioned in the Quran served humanity for centuries.

It has 51 types of plants mentioned in the Quran and Sunnah, including, bananas, pomegranate, olives, watermelons, grapes, figs, garlic, leeks, onions, corn, lentils, wheat, cumin, ginger, dates, basil, pumpkin, cucumber and more.

In addition to the diverse display, the garden also educates visitors about the benefits of these plants in food and medicine and the Quranic verses that mention them.

The Cave of Miracles

This interactive exhibition highlights the Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] miracles narrated in the Quran. Visitors can witness captivating 3D visuals and holographic projections that bring these historical events to life.

The Lake and the Orchards

Both of these features are free to explore by visitors. You can wander beside a serene lake, a symbolic representation of the miracle of the parting of the Red Sea by Prophet Musa [PBUH] or stroll through the 12 themed orchards, each meticulously designed to showcase specific flora mentioned in the Quran.

Ticket cost

• Dh5 per person – The Cave of Miracles

• Dh5 per person – The Glass House

• Free entry for children under the age of two and People of Determination.

Timings – everyday from 9am to 10pm.

Location – The park is located on Al Khawaneej Road and is accessible by two roads – D89 (Al Maktoum Road, Airport Road or Al Khawaneej Road) or D54 ((Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road)