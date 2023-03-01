Dubai: If you enjoy visiting Hatta on weekend road trips, there is good news. A new phase of the Hatta development project, is going to introduce many new projects and initiatives, with cable cars, waterfalls and all-season beaches and more.

On Tuesday, February 28, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved Phase II of Hatta Development Projects and Initiatives, which includes a total of 22 projects and initiatives.

Here is a list of some of the projects that have been planned:

1. Hatta Beach

The next phase of the development project plans to make Hatta Beach an all-season tourist spot with a variety of recreational amenities, services, and activities.

2. The Hatta Waterfalls

A waterfall will also be constructed near the Hatta Dam, according to the announcement. Hatta Dam is one of the most popular attractions in the city, offering visitors the option to kayak, go for hikes or bike rides or even enjoy some camping.

3. Cable Car

The Hatta Dam site will also see the installation of a 5.4 km cable car in the next phase of the development project. The cable car will carry visitors from the dam to the top of Umm Al Nusour, the highest peak in Dubai.

4. Mountain tramway

A mountain tramway is also being planned, to improve accessibility to Hatta Dam.

5. Public transport stand at Hatta Dam

A stand at the Hatta Dam will also be constructed, to ensure safe transportation of visitors to the area.

6. Restoration of Wadi Lim Lake

The Lim rest house, which is located across the Wadi Hatta Park, has a lake, which will be restored under Phase II of the development.

7. New residential district

A new model residential district is being designed, in addition to the construction of 100 houses for UAE nationals, as part of the development.

8. Hiking tracks

The tracks will be introduced in certain mountainous regions, to help hikers enjoy the city’s natural beauty.

9. Efforts to feature in UNESCO World Heritage list

As per the announcement, the next phase will also include efforts to feature Hatta's archaeological sites on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage list. Hatta has several sites, like the Hatta tombs, which date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, as well as the Hatta Falaj. The Falaj system, which dates back to the 1800s, takes fresh water directly from the mountains into the heart of the Hatta Village supplying the local residents and date farms. This water system.

10. New mountain bike routes

The development will also include world-class mountain bike routes and rest zones.

11. Cycling track

A cycling track will be built to link key sites of interest in Hatta, while traffic management and landscaping strategies will be finalised.

12. New service centre

A Hatta service centre will be established to cater to the varied requirements of the community.

Apart from the projects listed above, seasonal kiosks, food carts, facilities, walkways, and rest areas will also be installed, aimed at enhancing investment opportunities and promoting tourism in the area.

What are the activities currently available in Hatta?

While the second phase of the Hatta development project has just been launched, you can already enjoy several activities if you plan to visit Hatta, from renting out a trailer instead of booking a hotel room, enjoy axe-throwing and archery at the Hatta Wadi Hub or go kayaking at the Hatta Dam. Read our list of 13 things to do on your road trip to Hatta here.

What is the easiest way to get to Hatta?

A trip from Dubai to Hatta takes approximately an hour and a half. While you can easily get to Hatta by taking E102 (Sharjah Kalba road) or E44 (Dubai Hatta Road) and following signs for Hatta (or enter the Q4M7+FM3 – Dubai plus code in your smartphone’s navigation app), you can also take advantage of the Hatta bus service, if you are travelling from Dubai. A one-way trip costs Dh25. To know more, click here.