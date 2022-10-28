What is the Tajer eCommerce licence?

Tajer was launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in 2017. You can establish a business without having a physical office space for three years and apply for over 1,000 business activities sanctioned by ADDED.

Also, if you want to recruit employees for your new business, under the 'Tajer' licence, you can apply for work permits for three employees.

According to ADDED, entrepreneurs with an existing licence can add their online trade activities to their current licences or obtain a new licence to conduct business through websites and social media networks. However, this licence is not solely for online economic activities – it can also expand to other business activities.

The licence can be applied for by any UAE resident who has a UAE Pass, according to the ADDED customer happiness centre.

Which activities can I apply for?

The licence includes over 1,000 activities ranging from selling office equipment and furniture to perfumes, clothes and crystal products. The Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) provides a list of all the activities that can be conducted under this licence, here: https://www.adbc.gov.ae/CitizenAccess/Help/AbuDhabiTraderLicenseActivitiesList.pdf

How do you apply for the 'Tajer' eCommerce licence?

The official platform to apply for the website is TAMM, which is Abu Dhabi's official online government platform.

To apply for the licence, visit this link: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/life-events/individual/Start-a-Business/Commerce-Industry/RequestforIssuingEconomicLicenceAbuDhabiTrader and log in using your UAE Pass.

You will then be asked to provide certain details of the type of business you wish to set up, including the following:

1. The legal type (LLC, sole proprietorship, etc)

2. The business activity you wish to practice

3. Your preferred trade name

For a detailed guide on how you can complete each of these steps, read our guide here.

You will then be asked to upload certain documents, which can vary significantly depending on the business activity and legal type you have selected for your business. You may also be asked to seek further approvals from government entities, depending on your business activity.

Once you have submitted the required documents, your application will be reviewed by ADDED. Upon approval, you will need to make the required payment, after which the economic licence will be issued and available for download. You will be notified of the status of your application as it moves through the different stages of approval.

How much does the licence cost?