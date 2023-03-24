Dubai: If you are looking to make a lasting, positive impact with your donations this Ramadan, you can contribute to the One Billions Meals endowment campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on March 19.

The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is a global initiative led by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to establish a food safety net for underprivileged populations worldwide. The campaign aims to support vulnerable groups, particularly those affected by natural disasters and conflicts, while also reinforcing the UAE's commitment to eradicating hunger. This goal is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which include eradicating poverty and achieving food security.

The campaign allows people to make a one-time contribution or subscribe to a monthly donation.

Here are five ways in which you can contribute:

1. Online, via the campaign’s website – 1billionmeals.ae

One of the ways in which you can contribute to the campaign is by visiting the website – www.1billionmeals.ae

On the home page, you will have the option to select any one of the following amounts:

- Dh10

- Dh100

- Dh500

- Dh1,000

- Other Amount

Make your selection. Then enter your email address and phone number and click on the option ‘Donate by debit/credit card’.

You will be directed to the payment portal where you would need to enter your card details. Once you have made the payment, you will receive a confirmation via email and SMS.

Donate monthly - You can also choose to make a regular contribution to the campaign, by subscribing to a monthly donation amount. To make the selection, click on ‘Donate monthly’ tab, and then select the amount of money you wish to contribute every month. The options available are:

Dh30

Dh50

Dh100

Dh500

Click on ‘subscribe’. You will be directed to the payment portal where you would need to enter your card details. Once you have made the payment, you will receive a confirmation via email and SMS.

2. Via SMS

You can also donate via SMS. The donation amount will be deducted from your credit card balance, in case you have a prepaid number, or added to your monthly bill, if you have a post-paid line.

To donate once, send the word ‘Meal’ to the number:

1034, if you wish to donate Dh10

1035, if you wish to donate Dh50

1036, if you wish to donate Dh100

1038, if you wish to donate Dh500

These numbers will be the same, whether you have an etisalat or du line.

Monthly contribution

If you wish to make a monthly contribution of Dh30 a month, you can send an SMS with the word ‘Meal’ to

the number 1110, if you are an etisalat user

the number 1020, if you are a du user

If you wish to select a different amount for your monthly contribution, you can use the first option of donative through the website.

3. Via a bank transfer

If you wish to make a bank transfer, these are the account details you will need for the One billion meals campaign:

Beneficiary: MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM GLOBAL INITIATIVES Account no. 2

Beneficiary Bank: Emirates NBD

Beneficiary Bank Address: Emirates Towers, Dubai, UAE

Swift Code: EBILAEAD

Account #: 1015333439802

IBAN #: AE300260001015333439802

Currency: AED

4. By calling the campaign’s call centre

According to the website, people can also contact the campaign’s team for big monetary donations and related inquiries. The number to call is: 800 9999.

5. Via the DubaiNow app

To donate via the DubaiNow app, follow these steps:

Download the ‘DubaiNow’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

You will be able to see the banner for donating to the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign on the top of the screen. You can also find the option to donate to the campaign under the ‘donations’ option, within service categories.

Select the amount you wish to donate. The app will give you the chance to choose from the following amounts – Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 and Dh500. You can also enter a specific amount by choosing the last option ‘other’.