Dubai: Throughout this Ramadan, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon will name and make famous the contributors to the UAE’s the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
During its daily live broadcast on Dubai Media Incorporated channels, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon segment will announce the name of one of the contributors of Dh1million or more, it was announced on Thursday.
The move is to encourage more individuals and institutions to join the efforts to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations through the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund within a sustainable framework.
The decision to celebrate contributors aligns with the commitment of Dubai Police to support humanitarian and charity initiatives in the UAE, evident by its support for the “1 Billion Meals” and “100 Million Meals” campaigns which ran over the past two years.
The move is also particularly significant due to the association of the Iftar cannon with the Holy month of Ramadan and the gathering of fasting Muslims around meals in solidarity, which makes it a further inspiration for individuals, businesses and influential philanthropists to contribute and make a difference.
Exceptional success
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is the latest addition to humanitarian and social initiatives launched by Sheikh Mohammed, all of which demonstrate the solidarity of the UAE community and its established culture of giving. This year’s campaign will be an exceptional success, and a proof that charity efforts in the UAE know no boundaries.”
“In line with our role in community and unwavering support for humanitarian initiatives, Dubai Police is honoured to support the noble cause and message represented by “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, and the campaigns preceding it, which further enhance the UAE’s leading position in humanitarian and aid efforts,” he added.