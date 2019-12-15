Image Credit:

MONDAY 16 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

In mid-November, your ruler Mars moved into the intense sign of Scorpio and to accent life’s practicalities in general, but especially finances. Since then, you’ve discussed a range of matters, some merely tedious but others are complex as they’ve been crucial. Now, finally, you’ve got things in order, well, almost.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

A few days ago, your ruler Venus encountered the practical if not tough-minded Saturn. While you’re generally practical, this would have forced you to recognise and take action about a range of tricky matters. Challenging as it’s was, you’ve not only dealt with these, you’ve learnt a lot in the process.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Although the Gemini Full Moon took place last Thursday, you’re still dealing with the fallout that arose then. In part, this involves discussing certain complex issues that surfaced. But, you’ll also be thinking about how best to turn the passions you discovered into an exchange of ideas, and those into long term arrangements.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It would be easy to confuse recent unsettling events with the more welcome shake-ups triggered by the recent link between Jupiter and Uranus, planet of innovation and the unexpected. However, with only a little investigation, you’ll realise what wonderful ideas, offers and events the latter is bringing your way. After that, you need only say ‘yes’.

Leo July 23 – August 22

No sign is better at turning a difficult situation into something exciting if not inspiring. However, you’re only now realising that others weren’t just being difficult, they were actually being dishonest. This is another matter. Unappealing as the idea of confronting them may be, think about it. There really is no other option.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As a practical Virgo, you long ago learnt it’s better to ask all the necessary questions before organising or committing to plans than wait until it’s urgent. But, alas, not everybody thinks that way, which means you could end up needing to make last minute changes. Still, discuss whatever details you can now.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Usually, one of your greatest gifts is your capacity to turn even the most contentious of issues into a civilised discussion. However, in one particular matter, you’re actually better off going to battle. It will clarify your thinking and force others to take a stand and, better yet, lead to a lasting resolution.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Those who know you well are aware that you’ve a tender heart, and how vulnerable you can be. Yet you often conceal this side of your nature, perhaps because you fear it will make you seem weak. The fact is, those you’ve helped recently would say this is one of your greatest strengths.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

While every sign will have benefited from the recent link between your ruler Jupiter and Uranus, you’ll have experienced the widest range of exciting events, offers or developments. While you’ve to some, others seem less pressing. Still, don’t let these slip away. The more swiftly you take action, the better.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Planning ahead comes naturally, so much it’s not until you compare notes with those who are far more easygoing, that you realise how much you organise. However, now that you’re in the run up to the powerful Capricorn eclipsed New Moon on 26 December, even you are in for some surprises.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s rare that the planetary setup is so good that even what seem unwelcome events are likely to be in your best interests. While the link between fortunate Jupiter and your ruler Uranus has already taken place, you’ll continue to benefit from what and who you encounter for some days yet.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Although it was a week ago, you’re still dealing with the fallout from the clash between the Sun and your ruler Neptune. While you were able to discuss and deal with several issues then, others were more complex and so have taken longer to come to terms with. Still, soon, these too will be history.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

Relinquishing making plans to others or, worse, being forced to give up control on arrangements dear to your heart may be distressing. However, according to your birthday chart, it’s your destiny helping you break away from habits that are familiar but increasingly restrictive. Of course, it’s not until you’ve begun doing things in a new way or, perhaps, venture into new territory that you’ll realise how wise and wonderful these changes are but, even more, what they’ll lead to in the future.

TUESDAY 17 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Good fortune appears in a range of ways. While most are recognisable, what has just arisen is as unexpected as it is puzzling. Obviously, you want to get involved, but others insist you gather facts first. Ordinarily, that would be wise, however, the current swift pace means making decisions as events unfold.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Just when you thought you’d discussed and dealt with certain tricky issues involving others, suddenly they’re doing the same things, the same way. This isn’t what you expected. Raise this and detail your concerns about these. You’ll soon realise they didn’t fully understand the issues or the changes required of them.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Ordinarily, you’d respond instantly to an intriguing idea or offer. Yet, you’re not merely wary about what’s just arisen, you want in depth information. Ordinarily, you’d plunge in, and gather the facts later. But you sense it’s important. That’s not only true, gradually you’ll realise how vital those facts are.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The last thing you want is to reorganise plans you’ve only just spent ages setting up. On the other hand, with things moving so swiftly, what seemed your best option only recently is likely to have changed, possibly radically. At minimum, explore these. The more you learn, the more intrigued you’ll be.

Leo July 23 – August 22

As a passionate fire sign, when necessary, you’ll stand your ground and in a way it’s clear you mean business. Still one particular individual refuses to take you seriously. Discuss the matter in question frankly, one to one. Once you’ve actually talked things through, they’ll realise how serious you are.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Yet again, you’re caught between the practical side of your nature, which wants to check out the facts as plans are being organised, and going along with those who’ll get involved first, and focus on the details later. While the latter is definitely easier, if you think you’ll worry, then tackle those details now.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Ordinarily, you don’t just enjoy a lively exchange of ideas with those whose views are different from yours, you learn a lot. However, currently you’re urged to be wary. Although it may seem others are merely being sociable, their intention is to win you over to their way of thinking.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

When you make a plan or commitment to somebody, you consider sticking to it as a matter of honour. This is understandable. However, you’re in a period of change, which will benefit you and those around you. Initially, this may seem unsettling. Still, once you get going, you’ll realise how worthwhile this is.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

In the past you made promises based on the enthusiasm of the moment, then hours or even days later, regretted making them. The real problem, is it didn’t occur to you that you’d need to update others. This time around, you’re urged to do exactly that, and the sooner you do it, the better.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Appealing as the ideas or offers coming your way may be, this hardly seems the ideal time to make the kind of changes they’d demand. Yet, despite that, you’re tempted to give these serious thought. You should. The more you explore, the more enthusiastic you’ll be. And, soon, you’re likely to be involved.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Nothing is more exciting that an offer that appears from out of the blue. Not only does it seem that several have come your way, some are far better than you imagined possible. The trick to dealing with, and making the best of, these is to explore everything yet, for now, avoid solid decisions.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

At the time recent discussions were taking place, you sensed something wasn’t quite right. Now that you’ve learnt more, you’re beginning to realise there’s been a longstanding and, unfortunately, increasingly complex misunderstanding. While untangling this will take a while, it would be worth the effort.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

When you sidestepped potentially troublesome facts or tricky issues, both in the distant past and more recently, it was because they were unimportant, or seemed to be, so better ignored. However, now that the actual issues or individuals involved are taking centre stage, you’ll need to go over these, and in detail. Tedious as the idea seems, once you begin, you’ll realise how many pivotal facts you were unaware of or ignored, mostly because they didn’t seem to matter. Now your perspective has changed, and for good.

WEDNESDAY 18 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Tedious the practical, business or financial matters you’re facing may be, they’re also as pressing as they are crucial. That being the case, despite the insistence of others that you discuss your options, you’re better off plunging in and gathering the necessary facts as you proceed. The reason why will soon be clear.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Recently, you’ve had to confront certain individuals about the problems their actions or attitude are creating. That wasn’t easy, but at least it’s done. The irony is that now, certain individuals are pointing out the problems you’re creating. Tempting as it is to argue, they’re right. Apologise and change your habits.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Ordinarily, you rather enjoy it when others are imaginative about what they suggest or even their approach to long term plans. However, one particular individual seems to take things too far. They’re not only creative, what they say or offer is pure fiction. What’s most worrying is, they refuse to acknowledge it.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Life would be a lot easier if you knew the plans you’re making would last. While they probably won’t, the reason is the amazing, and probably entirely unexpected, events beginning to take place now and becoming increasingly frequent next week. Before the year’s close, things could be very different, and much better.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Somebody seems to be trying to win you over by flattering you. While it’s true, as a Leo, you thrive on attention and, especially, compliments, you’ve a knack for spotting those that are sincere versus those that aren’t. Explain that to the individual in question, and they’ll realise how unwise their strategy was.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Recent arrangements have been fun but, admittedly, are becoming an increasing distraction. True, as a conscientious Virgo, you sometimes get so involved in important tasks that you forget to take a break. However, these are more than that. They’re so absorbing that they’re preventing you focusing on certain increasingly important matters.

Libra September 23 – October 22

For ages there’s been discussion of making changes in elements of your domestic or working life, or possibly both. Now that there’s a powerful planetary focus on such matters, the odds are good these ideas will turn into plans, and those into reality, and before you’ve had a chance to question the process.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Few things are more challenging for you than facing the fact you’ve no choice but to disappoint somebody else. While this applies to everyone, obviously, it’s especially the case with those you care about. Still, since you can’t change the situation in question, the more swiftly you discuss these changes, the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

With so much going on around you, this hardly seems the ideal time to think of altering elements of your working or domestic life. But the fact is, these changes are in the air. If you begin now, they can be organised in the midst of all the other changes you’re already making.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

True, the idea of rearranging longstanding arrangements or plans you’ve worked hard to organise, and the new ideas currently coming your way really can’t be ignored. At least explore them. Once you do, you’ll realise that, however much you’ve accomplished, the world around you is changing, which means there’s yet more to do, achieve and discover.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Although the current fantastic planetary activity involves your ruler Uranus, so influences you more than others, by no means are you alone in benefitting from this amazing period of change and growth. Where possible, explore along with others. You’ll learn together and, better yet, you’ll be able to benefit together, as well.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

When certain plans were made, you sensed important facts or vital issues were being ignored, but you couldn’t say exactly what. Now, long after the fact, you know what it is. While raising this won’t be easy, once you do, everybody will be grateful, and their support and enthusiasm will make a huge difference.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

While you’re by no means pushy, at the same time you’ve no interest in the luxuries of life unless you’ll actually enjoy them. Recently, however, you’ve discovered certain minor elements of life, relationships, your way or living, working or daily life that don’t just mean a great deal, you know what you want and what you don’t. This has surprised you as much as it is others. But it also is beginning an exciting new chapter in which you’re appreciating life’s joys more than ever before.

THURSDAY 19 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Often you’re happy to leave decisions up to others, especially if the matter in question is tedious. The problem is, you and you alone have the facts necessary to deal with these, especially with things changing day by day. While, obviously, this won’t be exciting, what you achieve will justify the effort required.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is rearrange elements of your way of living or working because of the decisions of others. But judging by the coming week’s planetary activity, this isn’t just inevitable, those changes will be in your best interests. The sooner you begin, the better.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Recently you made various plans or commitments, some with family or friends, or perhaps in a work setting. At the time, these seemed straightforward. Others agreed, and you each got things going. However, now the circumstances in question have changed, which means getting back to everybody with an update, and right away.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

For ages you’ve sensed something wonderful would be coming your way, but your focus has been on various practicalities. Now that these amazing developments are beginning to unfold, it’s increasingly clear they’re about what, and who, matters most to you, and indicate thrilling improvements. Whatever you’re expecting, these will be far better and more exciting.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While you can’t anticipate the shift in both your mood and the circumstances you’re facing that will be triggered when your ruler the Sun moves into down to earth Capricorn, on Sunday, experience will soon be your guide. Knowing that, for now, focus on what it’s time to let go of.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Making necessary changes is one thing. However, somebody you’re close to reorganises existing arrangements or future plans for the sake of it, and often neglects to discuss it with you. Exasperating as this is, you can’t change their character. You can, however, make a point of asking them regularly what changes they’ve made.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Learning that the options you’ve been discussing, and the decisions you’ve been struggling to make are more about exploration than anything final may be exasperating, at least at the moment. However, once the coming pair of eclipses have taken place, on 26 December and 10 January, you’ll be relieved so much is flexible.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Usually, you’re careful about what you say, which means you rarely make an offhand comment that could be mistaken for a commitment. But that’s exactly what’s happened. Tempted as you are to live up to the expectations of others, it’s not that important. Explain you made an error and move on.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Tempting as it is to turn recent exciting ideas into formal arrangements, you’d soon regret it. While what’s arisen is just as good as it seems, you owe it to yourself to focus on the details, and point by point. This may be dull, but the longer you wait, the more tedious it will be.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Most of the time, the planet Uranus is associated with the unexpected, if not disruption. However, the positive alliances it forms between now and the end of the year don’t just indicate unexpected events, but breakthroughs. Some may involve existing arrangements, but many will be as thrilling as they are surprising.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, you’ve a talent for shifting the mood, so that what could easily have developed into battles instead turn into fascinating and, better yet, constructive, conversations. Logical as it would be to take these further and make decisions, there’s no rush. On the contrary, those should definitely wait until you know more.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Every once in a while, a situation arises in which telling a white lie wouldn’t just be easier, it would avoid hurt feelings, if not dramas. Tempting as it is to take this course, it will only bring back memories of those times when things went very wrong. That, alone, should justify telling all, and now.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

Achieving a balance between life’s pleasures, its passions and its obligations is never easy. However, with the role these take in your life changing, you’ve a rare opportunity to both think about their role, and importance to you, and equally, to consider what’s missing. This could be most exciting, because it will take you on a sort of journey, and give you a chance to consider which activities, pursuits, pleasures and people would add to your life, if not inspire you.

FRIDAY 20 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

As a fire sign, you’ve a gift for living in the moment. This means you waste little time planning ahead, especially when changes are likely. Not only is this the case now, with eclipses on 26 December and 10 January triggering shakeups, the more flexible what you arrange is, the better.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

On Sunday, the Sun joins fortunate Jupiter, the planet of focus, Saturn and Pluto in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn. While this is bound to trigger timely changes, initially they’re bound to seem unsettling. That’s true. But these shakeups are part of the process of good fortune and growth.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Last week, there was a series of powerful aspects involving Neptune, the planet of both imagination and illusion. These, which extend to the end of the month, are encouraging you to note both the ideas you have but, also, those that may be a distraction from tedious tasks. Reflect on these. Each offers powerful insights.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

You can’t plan ahead for the unexpected. However, you’re in the run up to the powerful Cancer eclipsed Full Moon on 10 January. While what arises is likely to be a surprise, your instincts are correctly telling you events will take you closer to realising long-cherished dreams. The higher you aim, the more you’ll achieve.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While your feelings run deep, it’s rare that you get sentimental about certain situations or, in most cases, individuals. Yet now you are, and regarding a surprising number of matters. This could have to do with the influence the move by your ruler the Sun to accent these, than the situations in question.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Long ago you realised not everybody shares your clear sense of right and wrong. This shapes your daily life and routine, your activities, work and relations with others. In the past, you’ve dealt with those who don’t share these views. That’s the case now. They won’t and, in fact, can’t change.

Libra September 23 – October 22

You rarely think about it, but when you’re dealing with somebody who’s impossible or, alternatively, you must win them over to an idea or plan they’ve no interest in, your Libra charm is your best weapon. Ironically, you rarely think about it, but that doesn’t keep it from being amazingly powerful.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Planning ahead may be a virtue. And for you, as a painstaking Scorpio, knowing what’s next enables you to relax. Now, however, you’re urged to do just that. Judging by the fantastic planetary activity of the coming weeks, the more flexible both arrangements and your thinking are, the better off you’ll be.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Either somebody is trying to irritate you or they’re in a contentious mood and so will provoke anybody who’s nearby. Whatever the case, while you could respond sharply, you’d soon regret it. Whatever you say, the individual in question will turn things around, and it will be in their favour, not yours.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Ordinarily, by now you’d have plans made, not just for the holiday period, but for the early months of the new year. But every time you try to organise something, a welcome but unexpected event, idea or offer forces you to rethink things. While unsettling, these sudden changes are thrilling breakthroughs, nothing less.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It would be no surprise if somebody you’ve known and trusted for ages suddenly blames you for problems that, it’s very clear, are of their own making. The trouble is, they’re not ready to admit this to themselves, still less, discuss it. Disappear, long enough to allow them to get their facts straight.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

One particular individual has a tendency to blame things they wish didn’t happen on others. While you’re puzzled, you’re never been directly involved. If you aren’t now, you soon could be. The solution? Make a note of the plans or events they regard as troublesome. And, if necessary, be willing to stand your ground.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

Sometimes misunderstandings are no more than that. However, the issues you’re facing are actually an invitation to explore your attitude about certain longstanding arrangements, more recent plans and, equally, certain individuals who are, increasingly, becoming part of your life. While many wouldn’t even think of this as giving you a chance to conduct a review, and even more, to get creative with the future, this is exactly that, a golden opportunity to explore and to discover new joys.

SATURDAY 21 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

The coming week or so will test the headstrong side of your nature. While you have this to thank for your remarkable determination, it means you can both be stubborn and ignore others’ ideas. The trick is to find a balance, that is, doing what you intend to but, also, benefitting from others’ ideas.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Those who make last minute changes in joint arrangements, then are puzzled that you’re annoyed, are bad enough. However, the changes they have in mind are truly worrying. Or so they seem. The faster you get involved, the more swiftly you’ll learn about the changes they’ll trigger and how much you’ll benefit.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Occasionally, you come across somebody whose convictions are clear, and unconditional, so much so they won’t even discuss alternatives or new ideas. That hasn’t kept you from suggesting things you could explore together, as has been the case recently. Whatever you say, it’s unlikely they’ll have a change of heart.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Long ago you noticed that certain individuals will actually provoke others, the objective to get them to reveal their feelings about certain matters. While, in the past, you’ve refused to adopt such tactics, now you are. And, as you’ll soon discover, in the situation you’re facing, it’s by far the best option.

Leo July 23 – August 22

As a Leo, you’re blessed with more courage than most other signs. This is why others often look to you for support. Now, however, you’re facing one of the few matters that rouses your own doubts or anxieties. While, you’ll soon overcome these, this gives you a glimpse of what others struggle with frequently.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

At the end of the month, your ruling planet Mercury moves to join the Sun, the expansive Jupiter, practical Saturn and Pluto in accenting life’s joys. This rare and powerful alignment indicates not merely good fortune, but breakthroughs beyond anything you’d imagined possible. The best preparation? Focus on decluttering your life.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although you told others that you wouldn’t object to last minute changes in plan, that was more to reassure them than anything else. The problem is, this is exactly what you’re facing, and those changes will be incredibly disruptive. Or so you think. Actually, lots of improvements need to be made.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Few things are more upsetting than learning somebody has been talking behind you back, and what they’ve been saying isn’t very nice. While, ordinarily, you’d brood on this for ages, do something out of character and ask the individual in question what’s been said. Taking this approach could clear things up in minutes.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Watching exciting ideas come undone could be upsetting. But the fact is, these are only part of a period of growth as exciting as it is unexpected. While you can’t plan ahead for these, you can adopt an open mind. That means you’ll explore every idea, including those you regard as unappealing.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Ordinarily, you’re the one who family, friends, colleagues and even neighbours come to for advice on dealing with the unexpected. But now that you’re dealing with exactly that, surprise twists and turns, planning ahead is nearly impossible. Actually, that’s for the best, now and in the future, because you’re keeping your options open.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Being a logical Aquarius, you’d never ask anybody to do something you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself. But not everybody thinks like you do. In fact, one particular individual is trying to shift one particularly tricky task your way, but without actually asking. The solution? Say a very clear, and actual ‘no’. Pisces February 18 – March 19

Recently you’ve been drawn into the dramas of one particular individual’s life. This has happened before, so often that it’s almost become routine. That’s the problem. The time has come to draw a line. Challenging as this will be now, once this is clear, you’ll no longer have to struggle with their dramas.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

The line between avoiding potentially distracting matters and sidestepping vital facts is never clear, especially at the moment. What’s more, you’re dealing with certain individuals who have a tendency to turn a minor issue into a major drama. Consequently, nobody would blame you for understating the importance of various issues. However, several of these could turn into something pressing, and soon. Knowing that, make an effort to ensure everybody’s updated on everything. This may seem excessive now, but you’ll soon be glad you did.

SUNDAY 22 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Talking new ideas over is one thing. But suggesting these replace the arrangements you’ve struggled to organise is another matter. Yet with the foundation on which these are based shifting, you’ll have to make changes anyway. However, these can’t be rushed, which means taking it slowly. Each day will offer valuable insights.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Judging by the exciting if unsettling planetary activity between now and mid-January, you and the rest of the world are in for unexpected changes. While some will be no surprise and, in fact, a relief, initially others will puzzle you. Investigate. Ask questions. The more you learn, the better off you’ll be.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Disappointing as witnessing plans that seemed so hopeful come undone may be, think twice before you try to revive them. Not only are the circumstances in question moving swiftly, your own priorities are shifting, more than you realise. Try to go back, and you’ll soon recognise how unwise it is.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Most Cancerians will avoid confronting others with a flat refusal, even if that’s what you mean. It’s happened to you often enough, and is upsetting. Still, certain individuals are oblivious to any such subtleties. When dealing with them, you’ll need to be frank if not just plain blunt. It’s your only option.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Sometimes arguments are exactly that, a difference of opinion. However, the battles you’re currently facing are about your own very real confusion about the rights and wrongs of one particular matter. While you can discuss these with others, ultimately you’ll have to examine the facts, and come up with your own decision.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

During times of rapid or unsettling change, you tend to focus on what’s taking place, to the extent that you forget about everything and, often, everybody else. However, during a period as lengthy, demanding and intense as this is, you’ll need to get away. Take a break. And do it regularly.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Out of character as it is to make halfway agreements, you’ve no choice. With the actual circumstances you’re dealing with shifting, and you still questioning your own views and future plans, the best you can offer is a potential arrangement. Actually, others are equally confused, and will welcome this way of organising things.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Although you’ll happily make changes when you know what they’re about and where they’re going, the variety of sudden and far-reaching events you’re currently dealing with are another matter entirely. Ask your usual questions, and you’ll learn very little. Plunge in, and you’ll learn lots, probably within days, if not overnight.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Obviously, you want certain increasingly troublesome matters dealt with swiftly. However, the more involved you get, the clearer it is these can’t be rushed and you must get others involved. Still, since these aren’t going to vanish, you’ve no choice. Begin now, and don’t be surprised if you need to ask for help.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

If ever there was a time to consider changes you’d once have refused or seemingly exotic offers, it’s now. True, they may seem too far out, if not unrealistic. However, you’re changing and so is the world around you, which means that instead of being disruptive, these might just work out perfectly,

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

There are those who insist that, while taking a diplomatic approach eases any issues, at times, a good old fashioned argument does wonders to clear the air. While that’s true, at the moment, one particular individual is feeling very sensitive, which means disputes may not be the wisest strategy. For now, simply agree to disagree.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

When you sidestepped certain facts, it was because others were struggling with seriously difficulties and the facts in question didn’t matter much. What’s more, you thought that issue would soon become history. It hasn’t. It’s increasingly crucial, which means a frank discussion is vital, and the sooner, the better.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY