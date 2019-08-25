Image Credit:

AUGUST 26, MONDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s the rare Aries who’s compulsively tidy. But, occasionally, you’ll decide to impose order on your life, and that’s the case now. The trick is to focus with your usual intensity, but stop short of turning the process into an obsession. You know exactly what this means. Actually stopping is the challenge.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

You’re finally ending a period as exciting as, often, it’s been challenging. While, obviously, you’d prefer to tie up all those loose ends before you move on, it really isn’t possible. True, this means saying yes while still unsure how things will work out. Relax. They will, and sooner than you think.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Recent discussions about plans for the here and now and the future were exciting but, since then, changes in the actual circumstances involved mean rethinking everything, from top to bottom. Tedious as this may be, it will also give you a timely opportunity to review and, in fact, improve on certain of those plans.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Although the Full Moon was last Thursday, you’re still wrestling with repercussions in the form of your own anxieties and unspoken issues involving others. Not only are you encouraged to talk these over, doing so could open the door to discussions as informative as they would be profitable in the long run.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Between Mercury ending its retrograde cycle, and the Leo New Moon taking place, both on 1 August, you’ve been busy. On one hand, you’ve been untangling confusion, but on the other, you’ve been exploring exciting and often unexpected options. While you’ve made numerous decisions, several are pressing and, in fact, can’t wait.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

During the past week Mars, Venus and the Sun moved into Virgo, shifting your attention from events around you to your own life, new ideas or potentially worthwhile changes. For now, focus on exploring your options. Ideally, decisions will wait until you’re benefitting from the insights triggered by Friday’s Virgo New Moon.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Because you think long and hard about a plan before taking action, you rarely need to rethink things. But judging by the powerful, and positive, link between your ruler Venus and the planet of innovation and the unexpected, Uranus, sudden and possibly unsettling events aren’t just worthwhile, they could be spectacular.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Obviously, your preference is that the plans you make be solid. That is to say, last minute changes are unlikely. Yet judging by this week’s brilliant if unsettling planetary activity, the welcome events coming your way will change, possibly more than once. The solution? Simply make sure whatever you plan is flexible.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being a fire sign, you’ll usually do whatever needs to be done, and ideally immediately. Then, if somebody demands you explain your plans, you’ll detail your thinking or strategy. Judging by this week’s swift pace, even the most painstaking individuals will wish they could think and act as swiftly as you do.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Unsettling if not annoying as sudden changes in plan seemed initially, you’re now viewing them with relief. This week, there’ll be similarly unanticipated events and they, too, will seem equally worrying. Still, as events unfold day by day, you’ll realise these aren’t just timely, they’re clearing the way for thrilling developments.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

While there’s a Full Moon every month, there’s only one in each sign every year. And although the Aquarius Full Moon was on the 15th, because changes in both your own priorities and your world are intense, you’ve lots to reflect on. There’s so much, in fact, you’re still thinking things through.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Tempting as it is to get things organised, enough you’ve answers for every question certain demanding individuals will raise, it’s a waste of time. The fact is, with things moving so swiftly, what’s right or accurate one day will require a rethink the next. And those demanding individuals? Tell them they’ll just have to wait.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Every once in a while, life seems to be in a good mood, and things simply fall into place. Judging by the planetary setup on your birthday, you’re in for a lengthy cycle of exactly such experiences, encounters and, often, unexpected events. If there’s anything challenging, it will be your own imagination or hopes. While some dreams may be fulfilled, the odds are good that what arises will have less to do with desires based on the past and more to do with what you’d benefit from, now and as the future unfolds.

AUGUST 27, TUESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Obviously, you’re thrilled you can revive an increasingly dull element of your life. However, this isn’t just about making changes in the arrangement you have in mind but, as you learn more, you’ll recognise where else a rethink would be timely. Tempting as it is to plunge in, tackle one at a time.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

When, Uranus, planet of innovation and the unexpected, moved into Taurus in early March, you began an exciting if often unpredictable cycle of your life. While, initially, some events were worrying, those currently arising aren’t merely welcome, they’re far better than that. They’re triggering changes beyond anything you’d have imagined possible.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As much as you enjoy a lively exchange of ideas, certain plans have remained undecided for too long. Obviously, you’d like to turn these into a lasting plan, but others need to know you’re serious. That means you’ll need to state your intentions and, even more, put your words into action.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Only now are you beginning to realise that arrangements you assumed would fall into place easily are more complex than you thought. While, obviously, this is annoying and will trigger delays, what you learn and the ideas you discuss in the process of untangling things could be hugely profitable, now and in the future.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Unsettling as sudden changes are, they are as amazing as they are unexpected. Yet, despite that, you’re tempted to put them off. That’s the part of you that’s a control freak, and needs to become accustomed to new or surprising events. This once, overcome that. That way, next time it will be easier.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

For the past several months, you’ve both been exploring new ideas and weighing up potential changes but, in fact, are still confused about what’s best. While, obviously, that’s frustrating, with the actual circumstances in question in flux, there’s still lots to explore. You’ll make those decisions, but probably not until next week.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Because you enjoy chatting with others, which means asking what they’re currently doing and planning for the future, you’re often better informed on what’s interesting or even worthwhile than others. While you don’t always take advantage of those insights, at least explore them. They’ve huge potential, so you’ll be glad you did.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If there’s a single theme for you this week, it’s be adventurous. Make at least one change and do something new, every day if you can. That won’t just help you break restrictive habit patterns, it will also ensure the people you meet and ideas you encounter will contribute wonderfully to your life.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Those observing you might say you’re being indecisive, which is out of character. Actually, that’s not the problem. Between the current swift pace and pressing decisions, you’ve lots to think about and, worse, you’re short of facts. Explain that but, even more, tell others what you need to know. They could be helpful.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

True, new ideas are exciting. Better yet, they’re about improving on already well-crafted plans. But there’s a problem. Things are moving swiftly, that you’re unable to ask questions or double-check facts as you’d usually do. Risky as that seems, plunge in. What you learn will be as exciting as it is convincing.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Usually you’ve a knack for detecting those who’re complaining because they actually enjoy it versus individuals who’re struggling with a particular matter or personal issue. And when that’s the case, as it is with several individuals, you’ll do what you can to help. For now, however, that means doing lots of listening.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Promising as this week’s planetary activity may be, events will be sudden and often demand action be taken or plans agreed to without much in the way of solid facts. While, wisely, you’ll rely on your instincts, others could insist on those facts. Explain that’s not possible, at least for now. End of discussion.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You often deny it, but others say that when things come too easy, you tend to suspect them or will even invent complications, of the variety that gives you something to think about or a challenge. Judging by your birthday chart, which promises amazing ideas, offers and opportunities, and many from out of the blue, it’s worth keeping your fondness for such challenges in mind. The secret? Simply say ‘yes’, then do nothing more than relax and see what happens.

AUGUST 28, WEDNESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

For ages you’ve intended to tackle a range of dull but essential tasks. This is no surprise, since with your ruler Mars in tidy Virgo, you’ve not only begun to notice these, they’re irritating you. Begin with one or two at the most. Tackle more and you could soon feel overwhelmed.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Sometimes a disagreement is exactly that, a situation in which you must acknowledge that the gap between your views and those of somebody else is impossibly wide. That done, you can then agree to disagree. However, one particular case requires cooperation, which means working together to find, and achieve, that common ground.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Just when you thought things were organised, certain details arose. While you were fully aware of these, you assumed they could be dealt with much later. But events, in terms of plans and what will be expected of others have made it clear these aren’t just important, they really can’t wait.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Judging by the current powerful focus on being frank, you’d be right to sidestep matters you know are controversial. Still, these can’t be ignored for long. That being the case, discuss them with those involved individually. Gradually, you’ll win them over to your thinking. The rest will be easy.

Leo July 23 – August 22

For ages you’ve been making excuses to yourself for certain increasingly troublesome arrangements. You’ve blamed others, unfortunate circumstances or bad timing. The fact, these once worked but no longer do. First, recognise that, then make those changes. Once you do that, everything else will fall into place, and with magical ease.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Unsettling as the sudden changes in existing plans, new ideas or offers may be, what they’re introducing into your life is exciting. Still, obviously, you want to learn more. Do a little digging but, be aware, with things moving so swiftly, you’re better off making plans now, then fine-tuning arrangements later.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Having heard about exiting ideas, you’ve thought about them. And you’ve decided to make some changes. While you’ve got the facts you need, the agreement or support of others is another matter. Bear in mind, however, they needn’t be enthusiastic. You only need their agreement to your plans, nothing more.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Are you struggling to keep certain longstanding and, in some cases, cherished arrangements going? The fact is, as much as these have enriched your life, it may be time for a substantial rethink or, quite possibly, to say farewell to them. Understandably, you’re wondering what’s next. That will soon become clear.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

If asked, you’d say you always welcome new ideas or offers of help. Often, however, you brush them off, and without realising it. The problem isn’t what’s being suggested. It’s that you’re thinking so far ahead, those ideas are what might be termed ‘ancient history’. The solution? Keep everybody updated.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Although the actual New Moon, and its accompanying fresh perspective, doesn’t actually take place until the 30th, the odds are good you’re already focusing on certain arrangements that would benefit from a rethink. While, with some, you know what’s needed, others will require a new or inspired concept. It’s on its way.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, you’ve a talent for making your views, requirements or plans for the future known, but in a way that sidesteps controversy. However, in certain matters clashes aren’t just inevitable, because others are short of facts, a rational discussion isn’t possible. Withdraw discreetly, promising to talk thing over, but not right away.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Exciting as the ideas currently being discussed may be, if you get involved it means making some serious changes. While you’ve had this in mind, you’ve always thought they could wait. Now, that it’s clear they can’t, waste no time worrying. Plunge in. Once you’ve begun, the rest will be easy.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Good fortune comes in many forms. While it often appears as a long-cherished dream come true, judging by the influence of unpredictable Uranus on your birthday, what’s best may be most surprising and could seem unwelcome, if not unwise. Knowing that, at least explore every idea or offer, and no matter how strange an encounter, get to know the individual in question. Some may remain perplexing. But many will turn into a source of joy, prosperity and lasting pleasure.

AUGUST 29, THURSDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Between the presence of your ruler Mars in painstaking Virgo and the current emotionally intense Full Moon in that sign, others are in a demanding mood and you find yourself feeling guilty about things you rarely notice. Discussing these matters won’t be easy. Still, keep it brief and you’ll clear them up, some overnight.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

As much as you love being surprised by others, most of those around you know exactly what kind of surprises you welcome, and not. But certain individuals pay little attention to such matters and, in fact, one has promised you something special. Obviously, you’re worried. You needn’t be. Their surprise will thrill you.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

There’s a fine line between joking around, which you not only enjoy, it could relieve the tension and the mood of the past day or so. There’s been a feeling that even a minor issue could turn into a major temperamental drama. That’s true. Discuss those unspoken issues now, and in depth.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It’s said that the best way to win somebody over is to ask them a question, then listen with interest. After that, they’ll be far more willing to discuss whatever is on your mind. Still, the mood is somewhat uptight, which means you’re better off being both cautious and tactful.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While you haven’t exactly ignored certain practical or financial matters, you also haven’t dealt with them in the depth necessary to regard them as done and, therefore, part of the past. And, because of that, they’re likely to arise again, probably suddenly. Of course, if you tackle them now, those surprises are less likely.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Of the twelve signs, you review both existing arrangements and explore intriguing ideas because you’ll learn from them. However, with Friday’s Virgo New Moon adding its own fresh perspective, those insights could help clarify what needs to change or go, and equally, what new ideas or activities you’ll be adding to your life.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Somebody you’re close to has complained about a range of situations, several of which involve you. Obviously, this is worrying. Difficult as it is to ignore the individual in question, it’s your best option. The fact is, they’ve been neglecting a tricky personal matter. Once they’ve tackled that, everything else will be rosy.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Understandably, when asked if you’d like to go certain places or spend time with individuals you’ve met before, you won’t be enthusiastic. True, in the past, your experience wasn’t good. But time has moved on, they’ve changed and so, in fact, have you. At least explore. You could be in for a welcome surprise.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Rethinking plans you’ve only just organised may be tedious, but it’s your best option. The current New Moon has triggered changes that are sudden but will deal with a range of problems you’ve regarded as inescapable. Whatever you organise, recognise this is only the beginning. There’s more excitement yet to come.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Being a sensible earth sign, you hate wasting time. Consequently, you base decisions on the past, recalling what worked well and, equally, didn’t. Mostly, that’s wise. However, with the foundation on which arrangements are based shifting, those observations from the past won’t be as accurate. In fact, some should be ignored.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Often you must explain your plans to those who know little about the situation, setting or the people involved. While you’ll usually satisfy their need to know what’s happening without going into the kind of detail that would only confuse them, currently, things are much trickier. So much, you’re better off saying nothing.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

There are many ways to say the single word ‘no’. At the moment, you’re probably better off avoiding discussion entirely and instead setting an example. That is, if you expect somebody to join in with your plans, take action. Then, next time, tell them to get involved. It’s unlikely they’ll argue.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

It’s not that you’ve been secretive but you’ve mistakenly assumed others understand your thinking, ideas or feelings when they don’t. The move by the communication planet, Mercury, into Virgo on your birthday accents the need to, first, review these matters for yourself. That, alone, will be challenging but rewarding. Next is discussing these with others. That, too, will be far more challenging than you’ve anticipated but, also, over time, prove to be surprisingly productive.

AUGUST 30, FRIDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Few things annoy you more than those who avoid forthright discussions but, instead, use guilt as a springboard to make requests. While, obviously, this is aggravating, the odds are slim you’ll change their character. Instead, take another approach. From time to time, simply ask if there’s anything you can do for them.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

True, you couldn’t possibly have prepared for the exciting and, mostly, unexpected events triggered by the current New Moon. But once you’ve had time to ask a few questions, and the picture is clearer, you won’t just be enthusiastic, you’ll recognise what’s arisen as an answer to your prayers, if in a surprising form.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You’ve long been aware that certain increasingly tricky situations are the result of a misunderstanding from the distant past. That’s the problem, it’s so long ago, nobody can recall the details. If ever there was a time for all those concerned to forgive, forget and make this part of the past, it’s now.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

After weeks of being patient with others’ insistence they’d find a way to deal with persistent obstacles, there’s been little progress. In fact, things are getting worse. This probably has more to do with the actual problem. That being the case, get involved. Don’t ask, just leap in. Everybody will be glad you did.

Leo July 23 – August 22

As generous as you can be when things are going your way, recent changes in longstanding plans or unexpected events have brought out your stubborn side. But, worse, it’s also selfish, because in delaying these, you’re preventing others from benefiting from these changes. They’ve already organised things, and really can’t wait.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Being a painstaking Virgo, you can sometimes get so caught up in improving on existing arrangements that you brush off new ideas without giving them much thought. Unless you’re alert, you risk doing that now. Not only is there plenty to explore, certain insights, ideas or offers could be amazingly profitable.

Libra September 23 – October 22

With Mars, your ruler Venus, the Sun and Mercury all in the most reflective part of your chart, life isn’t about fast action. For now, it’s about the insights that come from being still, even if certain matters seem pressing. From that stillness insights will surface, about those issues and, equally, others.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Little is more annoying than having to rethink plans you’ve invested time, thought and, in some cases, heart in organising. However, with the New Moon indicating not just changes but very real breakthroughs. The more willing you are to consider various options, some unexpected, the more you’ll benefit. At least explore what arises.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’ve several arrangements that go back ages. Admittedly, they no longer work. Still, you’re fond of them, so refuse to discuss changes. While those feelings are understandable, it’s time to declutter your life, and these really should be on the list of what must be substantially altered or go. At least consider it.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

It would be no surprise if others are in an argumentative mood. Or, alternatively, it may be you who feels ready to confront tricky issues or difficult people. While the resulting exchanges will do wonders to clear the air, it’s also important that, having raised such matters, you be willing to forgive and forget.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

There’s no arguing the fact that opportunity is in air. While some of what’s arisen involves you alone, a few developments include others. This is welcome, except for the fact that certain of the individuals are amazing stubborn. The challenge is convincing them to go with the flow, at least for the moment.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The time has come to be tough. For ages you’ve been putting up with the unpredictable behaviour of one particular individual. They’ve always had excuses. But now that the actual situations you’re dealing with are pivotal, you need to be able to rely on them. Explain, kindly but firmly, that there’s no option.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every Virgo is influenced by the New Moon in your sign, the fact it’s on your birthday indicates you’ll be reviewing elements of your life, considering what works and what doesn’t, then also potential changes. Some will involve longstanding ideas a few, and those that are most exciting, will be new and, often completely unexpected. The secret? Explore it all, including what seems unappealing. You’ll learn from everything and be surprised, and amazed, what and, possibly, who, you embrace.

AUGUST 31, SATURDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Ordinarily, those who’re picky and take ages dealing with minor details drive you crazy. Yet, recently, you’ve started doing exactly that. This is no surprise, since with four of the heavenly bodies in painstaking Virgo, including your ruler Mercury, you’ll not only focus on such details, you’ll suddenly find them fascinating.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Judging by the powerful links between your ruler Venus, Mars and the Sun to Uranus, planet of innovation, exciting ideas, offers and events have your head spinning. As a sensible Taurus, you’ll usually get the facts, then make decisions. But with things moving so swiftly, you’re better off going with the flow.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Most Geminis are flexible. But, also, there are certain times where your stubborn streak comes out, which has been the case recently. While, often, it doesn’t matter, at the moment your refusal to even consider certain changes or new ideas could cause serious problems. Let go. It will be far easier than you think.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

There is no easy way to tell somebody they’re wrong, especially if the individual in question can be very difficult. The trick is to avoid blaming anybody but, instead, to focus on discussing solutions and, ideally, to suggest several. This will take some thinking, but the results will more than justify the effort.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Often, the influence of the New Moon is felt and acted on before it takes place. While it was on the 30th, you’re still thinking about the insights it triggered. However, with things moving swiftly, you can’t wait much longer. Discuss any questions with others, then take action, even if it’s provisional.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s not that you dislike the idea of change. On the contrary, you’re always interested in learning about new ideas, activities and places to go. Actually taking advantage of those is quite another matter. This is especially the case now. Be sure to pay close attention to what’s currently coming your way.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Don’t be surprised if, suddenly, you’re benefitting from powerful insights about a range of perplexing issues. The New Moon, in the most perceptive portion of your chart, indicates you’ll not only benefit from helpful insights, discussions with others could lead to welcome, and timely, offers of assistance as suprising as it is welcome.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Ordinarily, you distrust those who say one thing one day, and another the next. Most of the time, that’s wise. But with the foundation on which arrangements are based shifting, and frequently, you and those around you have learnt to regard even the simplest of plans as tentative. It’s the case with others, too.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

By now you’ve probably realised that even simple plans won’t last, which means conducting a top to bottom rethink. While, ordinarily, that would be annoying, at the moment it’s a relief. This allows you to review existing arrangements but, even more, explore options that, only recently, simply wouldn’t have been possible.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Each month’s New Moon marks a period of reflection. The recent one triggered unexpected twists and turns, equally, raised questions about keeping things as they are versus making changes. While you’ve probably already heard of some appealing options, yet more are about to appear. Explore them all. Even what seems unlikely will prove amazingly inspiring.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s not the sudden changes, even in longstanding arrangements, that bother you. It’s that these mean going back a long way, and untangling complex arrangements. While this won’t be fun, these have been on your mind for ages. So they’re not only no surprise, once you get going, it will be a huge relief.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Ages ago, somebody promised that, if things got tricky, they’d always be there for you. And you promised the same to them. The problem is, you meant it and have acted on that promise, more than once. You’re now being forced to realise, they won’t. This is a tough lesson, but one to learn from.

IF IT’s YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Because you’ve a talent for analysing what’s going on, in the world, in others’ lives and even in your own, many come to you for guidance. While, usually, you’ve a talent for spotting what works, what doesn’t and why, even you will be surprised by sudden changes and equally unanticipated offers, some so far out you’ve no idea what to think. Actually, that’s the point. This is about embracing the adventurous side of your nature. The more so-called risks you take, the more you’ll experience, learn and discover.

SEPTEMBER 1, SUNDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

One of the great virtues of being an Aries is your ability to deal with criticism, even if it’s unfair, swiftly. Once you’ve talked things over and any necessary apologies have been exchanged, you’ll move on. However, not everybody moves on as swiftly, as you’re about to discover. Try and be patient.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

When you made certain plans or commitments in mid-August, they meant a lot. Both you and others were unsure what was next, so felt you’d organise a failsafe arrangement. But times haven’t just changed, things are better. Enough you can say farewell to that arrangement and move on, still together but more relaxed.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Most of the time, others see your charming, easygoing side. Recent seriously challenging situations forced you to reveal how determined, if not inflexible, you can be. While you’ve good reason to stand your ground, at least talk things over with others. The odds are good you’ll find a plan everybody can live with.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The problem with one particularly tricky relationship isn’t the individual in question or you, it’s that you’ll sometimes put up with their moods, but just as often, take a firm stance. This is causing confusion. Adopting a consistent approach may seem cold and uncaring, but it really is the best option.

Leo July 23 – August 22

When you’ve committed to doing something, your focus can be total. To the extent, in fact, you ignore or even forget about everything and everybody else. While, usually, obligations can wait, certain individuals are feeling neglected. Pressing as other matters are, they need the kind of support and attention only you can give.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s time to celebrate. True, from your perspective, that may be the last thing you have in mind. Recent changes may have been exciting but also created chaos. Don’t wait until everything is in order to look back on what you’ve accomplished. You’ve already achieved a great deal. Congratulate yourself.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Because you know last minute changes upset certain individuals, you do all you can to avoid them. However, not only is a sudden rethink of plans inevitable, it will benefit them as much as it does you. If you’re anxious what to say, begin with exactly that, how beneficial those changes will be.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Obviously, the idea of a final decision, one that’s so solid you can move on to other things is appealing. What’s more, you prefer to work that way. Mostly, that’s wise. But with so much in transition at the moment, the more flexible arrangements and, in fact, your ideas are, the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Yet again, your Sagittarian knack for being in the right place, or meeting the right person, at the right time has worked in your favour. With so much changing so swiftly, certain arrangements must go and new ones be arranged immediately. Fortunately, you’ve encountered an individual who’s perfect for that task.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

From your point of view, facts are exactly that, reliable information. Be aware, however, that not everybody shares your painstaking approach to such matters. Actually, many mix up rumours and ideas with genuine factual knowledge. When dealing with somebody else, first determine which approach they take. The rest will be easy.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Astrologically speaking, the past few weeks’ planetary activity has favoured Aquarius. However, benefitting from those ideas, offers or events has meant making changes. Some involve longstanding arrangements, others newer plans but those that mean a lot. In every case, what’s next will be far better than you currently imagine possible.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Few things are more challenging for you than watching others struggle, yet being unable to do anything. The fact is, in several situations you’ve offered suggestions or even lent a hand, making it clear that the individual in question would have to take over. If they don’t, it’s not your responsibility.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY