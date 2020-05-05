. Image Credit: Supplied

Probiotics play an important role in boosting your body’s immune system, protecting you from infections by fighting diseases.

Yakult is a probiotic milk drink from Japan — each bottle of Yakult contains live beneficial bacteria that reach intestines alive to improve digestion and boost immunity. The bacteria in Yakult boost immunity by increasing the level of natural killer cells (NK cells), which are part of our immune system, and stimulating the immune cells, responsible for fighting the infectious diseases and the occurrence of cancer cells.

Yakult is a unique probiotic product. Owing to the presence of good bacteria, Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota, which doesn’t die from the acidity within the stomach and is scientifically proven to be strong enough to reach intestines alive, Yakult helps balance the good and bad bacteria in our intestines.

This Ramadan, you can improve your digestion and balance the intestinal flora by drinking Yakult daily along with your iftar or suhour meals.

The digestive system is considered the body’s main engine, where nutrients, along with harmful substances and toxins in the food we eat are processed and absorbed. To work efficiently, it needs to have a healthy working environment. Some of the bacteria inside our intestines are beneficial, while some are not. Therefore, our digestive system needs a healthy balance to function properly.

Probiotics play an important role in regulating intestinal function and digestion. During Ramadan, there are factors that can disturb the balance of intestinal flora such as heavy meals during iftar or suhour, a lack of water intake, and an unbalanced diet with insufficient nutrients. Through a regular intake of probiotics, we can improve digestion, prevent infection and avoid constipation and diarrhea. Probiotics also help us fight occurrences of cancer cells and, most importantly, they boost immunity.

Founded in Japan in 1935, people have been enjoying the benefits of Yakult for more than 80 years, consuming more than 40 million bottles every day in 40 countries across the world. Yakult is now available in the GCC at all major retail stores.