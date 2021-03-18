Qualiko Image Credit: Supplied

For those unfamiliar with Qualiko, could you tell us about the company?

Qualiko chicken is produced in Ukraine and is exported to 88 countries around the world. At Qualiko, we ensure consumers’ health and well-being since our chicken feed consists mainly of sunflower protein and it’s non-GMO with various health benefits. Our company model is unique since it controls all the consumed grains in our animal rearing, directly cultivating in state-of-the art farming of over 370,000 hectares of the most fertile European land. Hence, full control “from seeds to your table”.

Tell us about the frozen food market in the UAE and how it has changed over the past two years.

The pandemic has substantially increased home cooking and consumption habits. Nowadays, around 87 per cent of the UAE’s end users consume frozen chicken, offering brands in this category a stronger opportunity to further expand.

Qualiko Chicken is flash frozen right off the line, preserving its best nutrients and offering full control of the entire production and distribution cycle. - Eugene Levterov, General Manager, Qualiko

A big deterrent is the misconception in consumers’ minds that frozen food is not healthy, not as tasty or as fresh. How are you dealing with the misconception and how has consumer behaviour changed in the category?

It’s a matter of education where we constantly update and enrich our communication that frozen chicken is as good as chilled, offering at the same time better security to possible temperature variations along the cold chain to your table. Qualiko Chicken is flash frozen right off the line, preserving its best nutrients and offering full control of the entire production and distribution cycle.

What Qualiko products are most popular?

Our brand is mostly recognised by the generally preferred drumsticks and wings in trays, uniquely distinguished by its bright green colours. Additionally, Qualiko boasts a developed range of frozen chicken products among its product portfolio, including whole chicken and chicken cuts, which are highly popular.

Who is the major target audience?

We cater mainly to families on the lookout for healthy and inspiring home-cooked meals aiming to balance their consuming habits.

What else is in the pipeline for Qualiko in the coming months?