The oldest dairy in the UAE, Al Ain Farms has always been supporting families, moms and all those who crave a cup of milk on a daily basis, in making the right choice when it comes to freshness and nutrition.

All products are produced daily and reach the UAE market in less than 24 hours, retaining the freshness and nutrients. Cold chain is maintained from the moment the milk is taken from the cows and transported to the factories for processing and distribution.

The happier the cows, the better the milk. That’s why the cows in Al Ain Farms are pampered so that consumers can enjoy fresh milk free from antibiotics, free from hormones, and even preservatives. Milk and packaging are all sourced at origin in the UAE — it does not get any fresher, as compared to some other products that may travel for days to reach the shelves before we can buy them.

Dairy products provide our bodies with essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin D, magnesium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, iodine and vitamin B12, to name a few. These nutrients complement each other, and work together to promote a healthy system in the body. Vitamin D increases the efficiency of calcium absorption, and helps keep bones and muscles healthy while simultaneously supporting the immune system. People who avoid consuming animal products can use dairy as an alternative to meet their daily protein, calcium, zinc and B12 requirements.

Potassium, magnesium and calcium, in particular, play an important role in regulating blood pressure. Consuming three servings of dairy a day (like one cup of milk, one cup of yoghurt and two to three ounces of cheese) is enough to help you meet the daily recommended amount of calcium and potassium.

International health and dietary organisations around the world, such as the American Heart Association, American Dietary Association and International Diabetes Federation, focus on dairy products being a core part of their healthy eating plans. Some of these plans such as the DASH Diet (Dietary approach to stop Hypertension), heart-healthy diet plan, and diabetes management-focused plans, stress how crucial dairy intake is in prevention and elimination of heart disease and diabetes.

Moreover, dairy products should absolutely be present if you are following a weight loss programme or trying to create a calorie deficient meal plan. Low-fat varieties of milk, yoghurt and Greek yoghurt would be the optimal choices without having to compromise on protein, calcium and vitamin content.

Dairy products are also a convenient and healthy choice, since they tend to be grab-and-go options. A can of plain yoghurt, or milk, with fruit is a great afternoon snack that can be easily prepared. If you add high fibre cereal or muesli, and some nuts, it makes it a perfect breakfast to have on the go as well.