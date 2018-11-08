The Ministries and Federal Authorities in the UAE will get a holiday on Sunday, November 18, instead of Tuesday, November 20, on the occasion of Prophet's Birthday (PBUH). Work will resume on Monday, November 19, announced UAE Cabinet.

مجلس الوزراء يعتمد #عطلة_المولد_النبوي_الشريف للوزارات والجهات الاتحادية في الدولة يوم الأحد الموافق 18 نوفمبر، بدلا من يوم الثلاثاء 12 ربيع الأول لعام 1440 هجرية، الموافق 20 نوفمبر 2018، على أن يستأنف الدوام الإثنين. #حكومة_الإمارات — UAEGov (@uaegov) November 5, 2018

The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid an Nabawi.

The UAE authorities usually announce the final date closer to the holiday, so be sure to check gulfnews.com for the holiday announcement.

There is also one last long weekend to come this year at the end of November corresponding to the UAE Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.