The Ministries and Federal Authorities in the UAE will get a holiday on Sunday, November 18, instead of Tuesday, November 20, on the occasion of Prophet's Birthday (PBUH). Work will resume on Monday, November 19, announced UAE Cabinet. 

The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid an Nabawi.

The UAE authorities usually announce the final date closer to the holiday, so be sure to check gulfnews.com for the holiday announcement.

There is also one last long weekend to come this year at the end of November corresponding to the UAE Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.