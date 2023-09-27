Dental health holds a paramount position in the overall well-being of individuals, and here in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), we often encounter several prevalent dental issues. These commonly include cavities, gum disease, and dental erosion.

Cavities are a frequent concern, arising from the accumulation of plaque and bacteria on teeth. Consumption of sugary foods and beverages and inadequate oral hygiene significantly contribute to their prevalence. Encouraging regular dental check-ups, correct brushing techniques, and reduced sugar consumption stands as an effective approach to cavity prevention.

Gum diseases, comprising conditions like gingivitis and periodontitis, impact a significant portion of the UAE's population. Inadequate oral hygiene practices, smoking habits, and underlying medical conditions elevate the risk of gum problems. Timely detection, appropriate treatment, and conscientious oral care routines play a pivotal role in managing and preventing gum diseases.

Dental erosion, often associated with the consumption of acidic food and beverages, presents another common concern. The arid climate of the UAE can lead to increased intake of acidic drinks, which, in turn, can weaken tooth enamel. Dental professionals in the UAE recommend strategies such as reducing acidic intake, using a straw when consuming such beverages, and maintaining a meticulous oral hygiene regimen.

In the UAE, it is crucial to educate residents about these prevalent dental ailments and emphasize preventive measures through regular dental check-ups, a well-balanced diet, and adherence to sound oral hygiene practices. Dental professionals in our region actively address and manage these common issues, contributing significantly to the populace's dental health and overall well-being.

Tooth Sensitivity: Causes and remedies

Dr. Aysha Rishtha, General Practitioner, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

Tooth sensitivity, a common dental concern, can cause discomfort and impact one's quality of life. It occurs when the inner layer of the tooth, known as dentin, becomes exposed, often due to various factors. These factors can include enamel erosion caused by acidic foods and aggressive brushing, gum recession that exposes the tooth's sensitive roots, tooth decay, or teeth grinding (bruxism). Fortunately, there are remedies available to address this sensitivity. Specialized desensitizing toothpaste can help by blocking nerve signals, while fluoride treatments can strengthen enamel. In some cases, dental bonding can be applied to cover exposed dentin. Adjusting one's oral care routine, including using a soft-bristle brush and fluoride mouthwash, and making dietary modifications to limit acidic and sugary foods can also help. For bruxism-related sensitivity, a custom mouthguard may be recommended. It's essential to consult with a dentist for a personalized treatment plan to effectively manage and reduce tooth sensitivity, ensuring a pain-free and comfortable smile.

Impacted Wisdom Teeth: Diagnosis and treatment

Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

Dealing with impacted wisdom teeth is a common concern in dental health. Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, often face constraints when trying to emerge in the oral cavity, making specialized care very necessary.

Diagnosis: Identifying impacted wisdom teeth begins with a comprehensive clinical evaluation, often accompanied by dental imaging, such as X-rays. These diagnostic tools help assess the degree of impaction, tooth orientation, and its relation to adjacent structures.

Treatment: Once a precise diagnosis is established, a tailored treatment plan is crafted to meet the patient's specific needs. The most common course of action involves surgical extraction of the impacted wisdom teeth under local anesthesia and in complex cases general anesthesia can be administered, a procedure aptly termed wisdom tooth extraction.